Get A Better McDonald's Burger With One Simple Request

I'm usually wary of social media fast food hacks, but I have to admit this steamed bun trick sounds amazing and makes total sense. The softer, fluffier steamed bun will meld with the burger, cheese, and sauce to create a beautiful marriage of flavors and textures. Steaming the bun adds moisture, meaning you don't have to worry about dry, stale bread getting stuck in the roof of your mouth. It's just better. Or as one Reddit user put it, "It's basically like the difference between a towel and a steamed towel — but for the tastebuds."

The only problem with this hack is being confident enough to walk into McDonald's and request your burger with a steamed bun. One comment on the TikTok video noted, "I'm too scared to ask for this at my McDonald's," and as a chronic overapologizer, I completely relate. No one wants to inconvenience overworked fast food employees by asking for endless secret menu items they saw on TikTok. But since McDonald's employees already regularly steam buns for the Filet-O-Fish, this hack isn't that annoying. Just make sure to request a steamed bun at the start of your order, not the end. This way, the employees will not start making your burger the regular way and have to redo it (this also prevents food waste). It may take a few extra minutes to come out, but it's well worth the wait.

