Why You Should Never Order A Big Mac Again (And What To Order Instead)
When it comes to burgers, the one-of-a-kind Big Mac is king. Tantalizing taste buds since its inception in 1967, generations of people have come to love this nostalgia-inducing double-stacked sandwich. According to a former McDonald's chef, Mike Haracz, there's a better and cheaper way to satisfy your Big Mac craving. Haracz shared the tip on TikTok as a suggestion on how to save money with a Big Mac dupe, but I'm not sure how new this hack is. I distinctly remember being about 14 years old, and my friends and I were standing at the counter asking for a double cheeseburger "like a Mac," but maybe we were just ahead of the times.
Anywho, perhaps you're a few bucks short or just trying to save a little cash. Whatever the case, instead of ordering a Big Mac, you can achieve nearly the same flavor by "hacking" a McDouble and get the same delicious food item without paying the Big Mac price.
This brilliant method allows you to enjoy all the deliciousness of a Big Mac, including the tangy sauce and nuanced flavors, without the extra bun or higher price tag. For those who love the taste of a Big Mac but want a more budget-friendly option, the McDouble hack is the solution that was hiding in plain sight.
Aside from money, why skip the Big Mac anyway?
I apologize in advance for the things that will be said of our vaunted and favorite sandwich. Let it be known that I do not love it any less! Okay, so, frankly, the Big Mac may be iconic, but it's not the best choice if you're looking to save a few dollars or want to maximize its signature flavors. With its extra bun layer, higher price, and slightly smaller patties, the Big Mac isn't as great a value as it seems.
The added bread can sometimes overwhelm the flavors of the beef and toppings, making the sandwich feel bulkier without necessarily being more satisfying. By choosing a McDouble instead, you're still getting a similar sandwich with two patties, but without the extra bread or higher price.
Additionally, the McDouble allows you to modify it easily, enabling you to closely approximate the Big Mac flavor without compromising on cost. Since a McDouble typically costs less, you can get nearly the same experience for much less. It's a no-brainer for Big Mac fans seeking a cheaper alternative without sacrificing that classic taste.
How to hack a McDouble to taste like a Big Mac
To create a "Big Mac," ask for the McDouble with special instructions. Request no ketchup, but add shredded lettuce, extra pickles, and, most importantly, Big Mac sauce. This combination replicates the zesty, layered flavors that make the Big Mac so unique, giving you a nearly identical taste for a fraction of the cost.
Some McDonald's locations may charge a small fee for adding Big Mac sauce, but even with the added cost, you're likely to save compared to ordering a traditional Big Mac. There are some locations where asking for a McDouble, like a Mac, will get you precisely what you're looking for without all the tedium of removing and adding every individual ingredient. But if they look at you like you have two heads, just stick to the original plan. With this simple hack, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: the classic taste of a Big Mac in a more simplified package.