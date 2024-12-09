Why You Should Never Order A Big Mac Again (And What To Order Instead)

When it comes to burgers, the one-of-a-kind Big Mac is king. Tantalizing taste buds since its inception in 1967, generations of people have come to love this nostalgia-inducing double-stacked sandwich. According to a former McDonald's chef, Mike Haracz, there's a better and cheaper way to satisfy your Big Mac craving. Haracz shared the tip on TikTok as a suggestion on how to save money with a Big Mac dupe, but I'm not sure how new this hack is. I distinctly remember being about 14 years old, and my friends and I were standing at the counter asking for a double cheeseburger "like a Mac," but maybe we were just ahead of the times.

Anywho, perhaps you're a few bucks short or just trying to save a little cash. Whatever the case, instead of ordering a Big Mac, you can achieve nearly the same flavor by "hacking" a McDouble and get the same delicious food item without paying the Big Mac price.

This brilliant method allows you to enjoy all the deliciousness of a Big Mac, including the tangy sauce and nuanced flavors, without the extra bun or higher price tag. For those who love the taste of a Big Mac but want a more budget-friendly option, the McDouble hack is the solution that was hiding in plain sight.