The McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Hack With 100% More Hash Brown

Anyone who enjoys McDonald's breakfasts knows how irresistible their hash browns are. Perfectly crispy and golden brown, nothing goes better with a breakfast sandwich — and for this reason, we simply cannot get enough. After all, there's a reason we've been looking for the perfect copycat homemade McDonald's hash browns. But if diners love anything, it's a good McDonald's hack (like the land, air, and sea burger).

If you're looking for a new way to switch up your go-to McDonald's breakfast order while also maximizing your hash brown consumption, consider making a hash brown sandwich. In a TikTok video, @Grubspot deconstructs a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and places the filling between two hash browns to create a sandwich.

To make the sandwich, simply remove the bread from a Sausage McMuffin with Egg (or your favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich), halve and stack the filling (the sausage is too wide before it's sliced), top with a slice of bacon, add some ketchup to each hash brown, and then sandwich it all together between your hash brown "buns." Ta-da, you've got a new delicious morning treat.