The McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Hack With 100% More Hash Brown
Anyone who enjoys McDonald's breakfasts knows how irresistible their hash browns are. Perfectly crispy and golden brown, nothing goes better with a breakfast sandwich — and for this reason, we simply cannot get enough. After all, there's a reason we've been looking for the perfect copycat homemade McDonald's hash browns. But if diners love anything, it's a good McDonald's hack (like the land, air, and sea burger).
If you're looking for a new way to switch up your go-to McDonald's breakfast order while also maximizing your hash brown consumption, consider making a hash brown sandwich. In a TikTok video, @Grubspot deconstructs a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and places the filling between two hash browns to create a sandwich.
@grubspot
Hash browns hit different🫠 #grubspot #breakfast #mcdonalds #egg #cheese #foodtiktok #food
To make the sandwich, simply remove the bread from a Sausage McMuffin with Egg (or your favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich), halve and stack the filling (the sausage is too wide before it's sliced), top with a slice of bacon, add some ketchup to each hash brown, and then sandwich it all together between your hash brown "buns." Ta-da, you've got a new delicious morning treat.
Why the McDonald's hash brown sandwich hack is genius
For starters, it eliminates the need for bread. McDonald's does many things well, but the bread on their breakfast sandwiches can be hit or miss. The bun on the Sausage McMuffin with Egg feels like an afterthought, and sometimes can be a bit tough. Eliminating it focuses on what makes the sandwich good: the proteins and the side. It's also a great option for those of us who are trying to reduce gluten or stick to a grain-free diet.
Although I haven't tried this hack yet, it looks delicious. I imagine the crispy exterior of the hash brown pairs really well with the fluffiness of the eggs and the savory flavor of the melted cheese and sausage patty. It's also incredibly versatile. While the TikTok video uses a McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg, this hack would work with any fast food restaurant that serves both breakfast sandwiches and hash brown patties. You could even try this trick at home.
And why stick to breakfast? You could use hash browns to make a tuna melt or Cuban sandwich. Warm and crispy, hash brown patties are like the Swiss Army knife of breakfast foods. Whatever filling you choose is going to taste good simply because it's sandwiched between fried potatoes. When it comes to this food hack, the possibilities are endless.