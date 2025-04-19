How Fast Food Restaurants Can Make Food So Quickly

Contrary to what people may think, fast food restaurants aren't cooking your meal as soon as your order it. Some people may be aware that it's frozen and they just throw it in the fryer, but it's even deeper than that. As a teenager, I worked at McDonald's and was amazed to see just how much food they cook in advance of customers even arriving to the stores. When I worked in fast food, we always got ready for busy times ahead of schedule like an hour before the rush. That's how your food gets to you so fast. It's not magic and it's not random — they're just really prepared.

In a sense it's a good thing because when you're dealing with a spot as popular as Mickey D's, us workers would be furious to get an influx of customers that we'd never be able to keep up with if everything was fresh off the griddle. And when you consider the hype when new fast food items hit the menu and everyone wants to try them, it really gets crazy. On the flip side, sometimes it was kind of ridiculous, and a massive waste of food.

That being said, most of the food is already prepped or at least halfway done before you even walk in. They use a griddle that cooks some 20 burgers at once, and now they're just sitting in a tray waiting for a bun. You can drop a ton of fries in the huge fryer baskets, and then all they have to do is scoop it out from beneath a heat lamp and send you on your way.