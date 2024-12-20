The Best New Fast Food Items I Tried In 2024

Fried pickles have been with us since at least 1963, thanks to Arkansas' own Bernell "Fatman" Austin, but today remain a kind of hard to find, and underrated side order item. Sadly, most fast food chains have never even given frickles a chance. In November, Burger King dropped three Whoppers conjured up by its own eaters. One was the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, which apparently had such a winning topping that it warranted the anointing of Pickle Fries as a royal standalone side order item.

While the ones I ordered were rather pricey at $6.59, which is just $2 shy of the Whopper creation that gave birth to them, they turned out to be worth every penny. Sure, these fries lacked uniformity in shape from one to the next, the pickles weren't exactly firm under its crusty exoskeleton, and it was a mess to eat, but these were mainly observations, not complaints. The breading had a lovely crunch to them, and taken together with the dill pickle, made for a dream savory combination.

These fried beauties were so darn good, I almost didn't bother to dip them in the supplied cup of Hidden Valley Ranch sauce. Since I always strive to eat whatever is served as the chain intended it to be, I had no issue obliging. The ranch sauce acted as a nice coolant, cutting back on the heavy taste of the Pickle Fries, but wasn't fully necessary to enjoy this amazing snack. I'm already sad it's not staying in stores forever. Hopefully 2025 will see fried pickles everywhere!