Burger King's Pickle Fries Review: The Humble Side Order That Became An Instant Main Attraction

Burger King continually tries to find new ways to top its signature Whopper, and in 2024, the fast-food chain let its customers come up with ideas. The brainstorming session was dubbed the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, which drew over a million submissions. Three of those entries have now been turned into handheld realities: the Mexican Street Corn Whopper, the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, and the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper. The latter is apparently such a winner at BK HQ that management is also launching Pickle Fries as a side order.

Deep-fried pickles are widely recorded as becoming a thing when Bernell "Fatman" Austin dreamed them into being, at his Duchess Drive-in in Atkins, Arkansas, back in the summer of 1963. His son David Smith shared the story with THV11 in a 2014 interview. "He thought, well, there's got to be a way to cash in on that pickle," Smith recalled. "Of course, this is the South — where did it go? In the deep-fryer." Over the decades since, this creation has proven to be a winning side dish, although there's some debate about whether elongated spears or circular chips are the best shape of fried pickles. While plenty of restaurant chains have picked up on the awesomeness of this Southern specialty, it's taken a while for industry executives to realize that fried pickles should be on every fast-food menu.

Before we applaud Burger King for finally picking up the mantle and offering their own Pickle Fries, we wanted to find out something important: Are they actually any good? The Takeout staked out a seat at our local BK to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, fried goodness, value, and overall lovability.