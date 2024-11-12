Review: Wendy's Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger Was Outshined By The Savory, Sweet Salted Caramel Frosty

As chains merrily spiffy-up their menus to match the upcoming holidays, like Starbucks did with its cheerful new lineup, others are quietly adding new items for customers to order up during this rush of a season. In mid-November, Wendy's is dropping a Salted Caramel twist on its Vanilla Frosty, serving up a Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger, and adding extra new flavors to its standard Taco Salad.

Wendy's has really been working its creative juices into overdrive when it comes to its iconic Frosty dessert, which has been cooling meals off since 1969. This new Salted Caramel one has the tall task of following the delicious Pineapple Under the Sea one that dropped in October as part of its Kollab with "SpongeBob SquarePants." The combo of mushrooms and bacon on a Wendy's burger isn't exactly a novel innovation, with one first hitting its menu as far back as 1991, and returning to menus every now and again. A version of that burger had one reviewer from The Kenosha News declaring it in 2007, "probably the greatest fast food invention since the chicken McNugget." Will this be true in 2024?

So, are the new Frosty and Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger a combo to be thankful for, or should you forget about these items and focus your attention on more pressing issues, like seating arrangements for Friendsgiving? The Takeout hit up our nearest Wendy's to find out where the truth lies. This chew and review is based on taste, originality, and overall lovability.