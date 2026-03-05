Rival Fast Food CEOs Make Fun Of McDonald's Big Arch Viral Fumble

You know the old saying: Actions speak louder than words. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski may claim the chain's new Big Arch burger is his "new go-to lunch order," but his actions in a recent Instagram reel suggest otherwise. Now, rival brands are using the viral reel as a marketing opportunity.

"Chris K here, with, you've heard about it, the Big Arch," Kempczinski begins before appearing to stall. He mentions the Big Arch's success in foreign markets, then launches into a lengthy monologue. "I love this product, it is so good. I'm going to do a tasting right now, but I'm gonna eat this for my lunch, just so you know," Kempczinski says, as if viewers needed convincing. He stalls some more — expanding on the ingredients, claiming that he "doesn't know how to attack it" before taking a delicate nibble. "That's a big bite for a Big Arch," he claims as the camera cuts to a closeup. The bite is anything but big.

Burger King was the first to respond. The chain posted a reel of CEO Tom Curtis biting into a burger with a much more enthusiastic reaction. "Thought we'd replay this," reads the caption.