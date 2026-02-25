McDonald's Big Arch Review: Cast This Burger Into The Fast Food Abyss And Just Order A Big Mac

McDonald's is constantly striving to fulfill a balance of serving nostalgia, while moving forward and delivering new flavors to meet modern tastes. In the last year alone, it caved to fans' demands and resurrected the Snack Wrap, and even blew off the dust and rust of one of its most memorable Happy Meal toys ever — Changeables. McDonald's has never been afraid to follow a trend, like its recent dip into Hot Honey territory, or even import an idea that has worked well overseas, like McShaker Fries. Its next release also takes its cue from a popular McDonald's item from abroad, in what has now become perhaps the most anticipated new McItem of them all — the Big Arch.

This whopper of a burger, with a brand new sauce, bun, cheese, and crispy onions, has been making the rounds in several international locations since 2024, with an eye on taking over America today. Upon its intial release, McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski called The Big Arch, "A quintessential McDonald's burger with a twist on our iconic familiar flavors." We at The Takeout were hoping the Big Arch would enter our Golden Arches in 2025, but had to settle on 2026.

It's finally our turn to take a taste of this next gen McDonald's burger. There are so many questions, but the main one remains — is the Big Arch the next big McThing, or is it a big swing and miss? The Takeout headed to McDonald's to try it out and find out where the truth lies. All can finally be revealed in this saucy McChew & review!