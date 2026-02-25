Krispy Kreme And Oreo Made Delicious Cookie Donut Babies (Aaand You're Already Doordashing, Aren't You?)

Eating a single Oreo cookie and not immediately wanting a second one right after is a tall task we as humans constantly face. The same can also be said of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Fans of both the cookie and doughnut brands have been blessed with a collaborative treat combining the two's tasty talents, with the introduction of the Krispy Kreme's Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut back in 2011. It proved to be such a winner that it eventually earned the right to remain on Krispy Kreme's everyday menu.

It's hard not to want seconds of this dynamic duo-ed doughnut, and in 2026, Krispy Kreme is giving customers seconds and thirds, in the way of additional flavors. Welcome to the world newbies Golden Oreo Doughnut and Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut. In a statement, Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer noted, "Fans made it clear they wanted more Krispy Kreme x Oreo — and we listened." She described, "From golden cookie crumble to rich chocolate flavor and that iconic Oreo black-and-white finish, these doughnuts are bold, craveable and unmistakably fun."

So, are these new Krispy Kreme x Oreo doughnut flavors the double stuf of our sugary dreams, or should these saccharine treats be sacked? The Takeout took out a dozen to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew & review.