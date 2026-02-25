Krispy Kreme And Oreo Made Delicious Cookie Donut Babies (Aaand You're Already Doordashing, Aren't You?)
Eating a single Oreo cookie and not immediately wanting a second one right after is a tall task we as humans constantly face. The same can also be said of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Fans of both the cookie and doughnut brands have been blessed with a collaborative treat combining the two's tasty talents, with the introduction of the Krispy Kreme's Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut back in 2011. It proved to be such a winner that it eventually earned the right to remain on Krispy Kreme's everyday menu.
It's hard not to want seconds of this dynamic duo-ed doughnut, and in 2026, Krispy Kreme is giving customers seconds and thirds, in the way of additional flavors. Welcome to the world newbies Golden Oreo Doughnut and Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut. In a statement, Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer noted, "Fans made it clear they wanted more Krispy Kreme x Oreo — and we listened." She described, "From golden cookie crumble to rich chocolate flavor and that iconic Oreo black-and-white finish, these doughnuts are bold, craveable and unmistakably fun."
So, are these new Krispy Kreme x Oreo doughnut flavors the double stuf of our sugary dreams, or should these saccharine treats be sacked? The Takeout took out a dozen to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew & review.
Methodology
On the first day of their release, I headed over to my nearest Manhattan location of Krispy Kreme and ordered a special dozen box of the Krispy Kreme X Oreo Cookie Doughnut Collection. After purchasing the dozen, I returned to my home to consume the doughnuts. I started with the everyday doughnut option Oreo Cookies & Kreme, then, based on the appearance of density and complexity, tackled the Golden Oreo Doughnut, followed by the Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut as my "dessert." After an initial round of tasting, a second round commenced for comparisons between the three.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Krispy Kreme, Oreos, and my current experience with this year's collaboration. The ultimate criteria considered for this chew and review were flavor, appearance, presentation, smell, texture, value, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, Oreo-city, and whether or not I'd be down for seconds, and if I'd even recommend firsts.
What is Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection
Krispy Kreme started rolling dough, and soon rolling in dough, back in 1937, while the National Biscuit Company rolled out its cream-filled chocolate cookie sandwich called Oreo in 1912. For decades, the two were like passing ships in the night, occasionally meeting like when they were handed out to blood donors by the Red Cross. The two treat makers teamed up for the first time in 2011 by releasing a Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, as well as a Chiller drink made of Oreo cookie pieces. The duo partnered up for further treats in 2013 and 2021, but the Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut proved to be such a hit that it received permanent menu status in late 2025.
In 2026, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Oreo and channeling its cookies and cream goodness into two brand new doughnuts — the Golden Oreo Doughnut and the Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut — which will briefly join Oreo Cookies and Kreme on menus. The Oreo Cookies and Kreme Doughnut is an unglazed doughnut filled with cookies and kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces, and drizzled with white icing. The Golden Oreo Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut topped with Golden Oreo cookie-inspired flavored buttercreme, sprinkled with Golden Oreo cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles, and topped with a mini Golden Oreo cookie. Finally, the Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and Oreo cookie pieces, topped with chocolate flavored kreme and an Oreo wafer cookie.
How to buy and try the Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection
Starting February 24, the Golden Oreo Doughnut and Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut will be joining Oreo Cookies & Kreme on participating nationwide menus of Krispy Kreme. The two new doughnuts will remain in stores for a limited time only. The doughnuts are available to order anytime Krispy Kreme is open for business, while supplies last.
The doughnuts can be purchased as a specialty dozen, which includes three of each of the three flavors, as well as three Original Glazed doughnuts; in a special three-count box including one of each Oreo doughnut; or purchased individually à la carte. Prices will vary per location, but the specialty dozen in New York City retailed at one location for $23.49, and the three-count box for $8.79. Each doughnut can be purchased individually for $2.99.
The doughnuts can be ordered in person at the store, directly at the counter, at a kiosk, or drive-thru, where available. Advanced orders for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery can be placed through Krispy Kreme's app or website. Prices may be higher for delivery orders or those placed through third parties, and additional fees may apply as well.
Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection nutritional information
The Golden Oreo Doughnut contains 350 calories, 18 grams of total fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 190 milligrams of sodium, 46 grams of total carbohydrates, less than 1 gram of dietary fiber, 27 grams of sugars (all of which are added), and 3 grams of protein. Amongst the laundry list of ingredients, some of note include sugar, salt, skim milk, egg yolks, molasses, caramel color, and beet powder for color.
The Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut weighs in at 410 calories, 17 grams of total fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 240 milligrams of sodium, 59 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 36 grams of sugars, 35 of which are added sugars, and 4 grams of protein. Ingredients of note include salt, skim milk, cocoa, sugar, chocolate liquor, invert sugar, and chocolate.
The Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut nets an eater 390 calories, 180 calories from fat, 20 grams of total fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, 190 milligrams of sodium, 49 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 gram of dietary fiber, 28 grams of sugars, and 4 grams of protein. It doesn't have any special ingredients of note outside of egg yolks, sugar, cocoa, chocolate liquor, salt, and chocolate.
All three doughnuts contain the allergens egg, milk, soy, and wheat.
Taste test: Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut
While the Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut was born 15 years ago and has been a standard option to order for the past few months, I personally had never had the pleasure of eating one before. As a filled-doughnut, this feller was a rather hefty hockey puck to pick up. Its top looked like a cooled black rock basalt that resides at the base of a volcano, or if you looked even closer, what it should be — crumbled Oreo cookies. That was finished off with a thin white swizzle of icing. The top heavy attachment sat upon a no-frills unglazed doughnut.
Leaning in for a whiff, it's not chocolate Oreo cookies I smelled, but just various forms of sugars piled on one another. I took my handy knife to cut off some pieces of the cookie crumble, and they tasted exactly as I expected them to — deliciously dense chocolate Oreo cookie bits. The swirled icing sort of had Oreo creme flavor vibes, but delivered in a more solid rather than soft state. When I cut my doughnut in half, the gray puff of creme wedged within the doughnut almost blended in with the hue of the cake. I took a taste of just the cream, and it hit the Oreo flavor exactly — where chocolate and cream play nice together, with the cream being the more dominant texture and flavor here.
A full bite with all the elements consumed at once brought on a rush of awesome Oreo-ness, with various tastes and fun textures for the mouth to enjoy. The softness of the cake doughnut was perfectly pillowy, keeping this treat from tasting outright like a cookie.
Taste test: Golden Oreo Doughnut
Out of the three doughnuts, this one looked the least daunting, as well as being the most dainty. Atop a slick and sticky Original Glaze Doughnut lay a swirl of sandy buttercream, further jazzed up by an array of sprinkles, minute cookie crumbles, and one super adorable tiny Golden Oreo. This one too didn't have much of a standout smell beyond the sugar of the glaze and a hint of vanilla.
I grabbed my knife and cut a sliver of the buttercream, which also had a small amount of crumbles and sprinkles meshed in. Its flavor was a wonderful delight and departure from the usual chocolatey-ness of a standard Oreo. True to its name, it was very buttery and creamy, and tasted like a light caramel. Along with a bite of the glazed doughnut, the buttercream's delightful flavor power was taken to even greater heights ... although I wouldn't have complained if there were more crumbles of the cookie included.
Regardless, I was sold on this Golden Oreo doughnut, without even trying it with the mini cookie in tow. That little cookie was so cute, I almost wanted to leave it be. When my teeth finally chomped down on that precious cookie piece, it created a fresh set of cookie crumbles and rode a flavor tidal wave, surfing along with the assistance of the smooth buttercream my mouth found so heavenly. That one bite turned out to be the perfect bite. So much so that I wish there were 10 more mini Golden Oreos.
Taste test: Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut
The most imposing of the three was the Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut. Staring me right in the face was the surface of a jumbo Oreo cookie, with its famous patterned contours of flowers, a double cross, and the name, further magnified for everyone's viewing pleasure. If one of the doughnuts were to smell like an Oreo, this had to be the one, right? A quick whiff confirmed as much.
I wanted to taste the cookie by its lonesome, but the structure didn't seem as breakable and crumbly as an Oreo cookie normally lends itself to be. Instead of making a mess, I tasted the elements under the sewer topper lid. Unlike the light cream filling of the Cookies & Kreme doughnut, the Chocolate Oreo Dream filling leaned in with more of a chocolate bent. Below that cream were Oreo cookie crumbles tasting delightful as they should.
This one appeared to be a literal mouthful, and I did have to stretch my lips a bit to take it all in. The extra trouble was rewarded in a fantastic twin-textured bite, with the familiar hard crunch of an Oreo cookie balanced beautifully by the softness of Krispy Kreme's standard Original Glazed Doughnut. The crumbles under the hood seemed a little lost in the process but probably helped to further the treat's chocolatey bona fides. The cream is another texture in the mix, and here acted quietly as a yummy glue, keeping together this most lovely marriage between an Oreo cookie and a Krispy Kreme doughnut.
Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection — good to the last crumb or totally crummy?
After my mouth gave a seal of approval to the Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, I could see why it was worthy of everyday status on Krispy Kreme's menu. The only problem is that when I tried the next two doughnuts, I began to wonder if either or both should be the Oreo-named doughnut that deserves to live on the daily roster.
It was very wise and fun to have the vanilla Golden Oreo as a part of this collection. Chocolate is wonderful, but sometimes we can all use a little break from it. That worked quite well for the recent Krispy Kreme X Hershey's Chocolate collection, where a dash of cheesecake was a most welcome flavor diversion. This chocolate-free doughnut worked its own kind of flavor magic, and stood out from the pack by doing so. There was only one knock with this one — it needed about 95 more mini Golden Oreos around the doughnut's circumference . The same was true of the Pop Tart collab, where one mini Pop Tart was not enough. The bite that included the Golden Oreo cookie was simply amazing, and it's sad that only one of those bites exists per doughnut.
I thought it was going to be hard to top the Golden Oreo Doughnut, but the Chocolate Oreo Dream Doughnut turned out to be a fantasy my senses were happy to get further lost in. Visually, it's a stunner with a mammoth Oreo top, especially since the second bookend isn't another cookie, but a Krispy Kreme doughnut. Krispy Kreme has had a lot of collaborations over time, but this may be one of the top. This collection best exemplifies the powers and tastes of both brands. If this is the way the Oreo cookie crumbles on a Krispy Kreme doughnut, please, may they continue to crumble for eternity.