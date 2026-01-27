Review: Krispy Kreme X Hershey's 2026 Chocomania Collection Tops Last Year's

In the mid-1960s, the world's ears were infected with an unforgettable case of Beatlemania. Over six decades later, Krispy Kreme has been attempting to inflect its own craze on taste buds with Chocomania, with a lot of help from its friends over at Hershey's. Chocolate doughnuts are not a foreign affair at Krispy Kreme, but ones dressed up with Hershey's chocolate are a rare treat worth gobbling up. That was certainly the case with 2025's edition of Chocomania, which The Takeout felt was one of Kristy Kreme's best works of the year.

Krispy Kreme isn't beating around the bush in 2026, kicking off Chocomania at its earliest calendar launch date yet, with four entirely new doughnuts to get our fingers around. The wrinkle with this year's set is a uniform chocolate glaze coating across these doughnuts. In a statement, Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme's Chief Brand and Product Officer noted that this fresh chocolate glaze "elevates the taste and indulgence to create a chocolate experience you won't want to miss." She added that "Chocomania 'gone glazed' is chocolate done right!"

So, is Krispy Kreme and Hershey's 2026 edition of the Chocomania Collection the stuff sweet chocolate dreams are made of, or is it all perhaps a choco-lot for any one mouth to take on? The Takeout took out a dozen of this Collection for spin, and we are now ready to tell all in this chocolatey chew & review.