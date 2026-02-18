The 15 Most Memorable Old-School Happy Meal Toys

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since its more humble beginnings, McDonald's has prided itself as a restaurant that the whole family can enjoy. However, there were early signs of appealing directly to kids, such as Archy's trick-or-treat bag from 1964. McDonald's first attempts at curated kids' meals were the short-lived Captain Crook Sea Bag and the Mayor McCheese Bag. It wasn't until 1977 that ad exec Bob Bernstein, inspired by toys found in his son's cereal box, came up with the Happy Meal. It was a revolutionary idea, housing a meal and a toy in a fun paper box, complete with games and puzzles. When it launched nationwide in 1979, even one-time rival Burger Chef, which introduced a kids' meal that included a toy called the Funmeal in 1975, was jealous and sued McDonald's for improving upon its idea.

While the initial Happy Meal toys weren't the coolest, the chain quickly got into the groove, and kids were begging for trips to McDonald's. In the almost five decades of existence since, Happy Meal toys have continued to leave a lasting impact on kids of multiple generations. Everyone has their own favorites, but some, without question, are more memorable than others. The Takeout would like to salute 15 of these Happy Meal toys.