15 McDonald's Games And Contests You Probably Forgot About

When it comes to contests and games, perhaps none have been more winning, creative, and delicious than the ones McDonald's has been running since the 1960s. Over the course of six decades, the biggest McDonald's contests and games have borrowed themes from the boards of Monopoly and Scrabble, made watching NBC a paid treat, and even rewarded one customer for listening to a song about its menu — to the tune of a million dollars.

There have been so many games over time that it's hard to keep track of them, let alone remember most of them. But we've revved up the time machine, and blasted back to the past, to see which forgotten games deserve an encore round of applause for simply existing. This roster includes stars like Dick Tracy, Mr. Potato Head, Inspector Gadget, and Mac Tonight; brain-busting Disney trivia; and wild McMemories, like when fans guessed how much a 50-pound hash brown weighs. Let's look back, and send these games and contests McBack to the future.