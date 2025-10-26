The Biggest McDonald's Contests And Games Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves games and contests. Everyone loves the idea of winning them, no matter how bad the odds are. And everyone has probably loved McDonald's, at least for a period of their life. The Venn diagram where these three incredible topics intersect has entertained us, tempted us with delusions of grandeur, and kept us well-fed in the caloric-intake column for decades. While McDonald's food has certainly served billions, the games and contests it has run have always had one purpose — bringing customers back for more.

When McDonald's began expanding rapidly in the 1960s, local contests and games were used to lure in existing diners and attract newcomers to its hamburgers, fries, and shakes. Early prizes included turkeys for Thanksgiving, vacations in Fort Myers Beach, hi-fi record players, and even flashlights. As the decade wore on, the games grew larger and were soon offered nationwide. Who wouldn't want to win a coveted spot on a hamburger float for McDonald's first entry in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, back in 1966?

By 1968, McDonald's upped the ante with cash prizes alongside grander rewards like cars and trips around the world. Over the next six decades, as those prize amounts gained more zeroes, the stories behind them became legendary, with everyday people turning into millionaires and scandals erupting when Monopoly winnings were monopolized by a handful of bad McCharacters. Let's revisit some of McDonald's biggest games and contests in its colorful McHistory.