A Guide To Getting McDonald's Monopoly Game Pieces Without Buying Anything

After a decade in hibernation, thanks in part to people rigging the game, Monopoly fever has once again taken hold nationwide at McDonald's. A lot has changed since Monopoly last monopolized McDonald's. The new version makes it easier to collect your properties and railroads thanks to a code entering system on the company's app. Customers have been flocking to stores in the hopes of winning trips around the world, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Winnebago trailer, a McDonald's snack truck party, and so much more. While most assume the only way to obtain game pieces is by shelling out money for fries and a drink, one should not overlook the phrase that potentially pays, for free — "no purchase necessary."

Yes, there's a way to gain game pieces for the McDonald's Monopoly game without having to spend a penny. Where does one get such a chance? An open community chest or perhaps a banker's error? It's actually much simpler than that and we at The Takeout are going to spell it all out for you. While the odds are still astronomical to win a big prize, there's plenty of smaller ones within reach. You can earn lovely items like gift certificates, promo codes for services, and even free food and drink. If you happen to win a trip to Curaçao, we won't be upset if you invite us to join you.