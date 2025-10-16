A Guide To Getting McDonald's Monopoly Game Pieces Without Buying Anything
After a decade in hibernation, thanks in part to people rigging the game, Monopoly fever has once again taken hold nationwide at McDonald's. A lot has changed since Monopoly last monopolized McDonald's. The new version makes it easier to collect your properties and railroads thanks to a code entering system on the company's app. Customers have been flocking to stores in the hopes of winning trips around the world, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Winnebago trailer, a McDonald's snack truck party, and so much more. While most assume the only way to obtain game pieces is by shelling out money for fries and a drink, one should not overlook the phrase that potentially pays, for free — "no purchase necessary."
Yes, there's a way to gain game pieces for the McDonald's Monopoly game without having to spend a penny. Where does one get such a chance? An open community chest or perhaps a banker's error? It's actually much simpler than that and we at The Takeout are going to spell it all out for you. While the odds are still astronomical to win a big prize, there's plenty of smaller ones within reach. You can earn lovely items like gift certificates, promo codes for services, and even free food and drink. If you happen to win a trip to Curaçao, we won't be upset if you invite us to join you.
How does the McDonald's Monopoly game work?
Let's start with the basics. The game is open to residents aged 18 and up of any of the 50 states of America. There are caveats to this of course, like the exclusion of McDonald's employees or those of prize partners. The McDonald's Monopoly game is currently running from now until November 2, 2025 while game pieces last. These game pieces can be redeemed until November 23, 2025. The game is no longer played with a physical game board, although physical pieces can be acquired by purchasing eligible McDonald's food.
Drink cups, fry holders, food boxes, and packaging are outfitted with peelable, old-school game pieces that feature a Monopoly property with a specific code. Eligible menu items include medium and large hot McCafé beverages such as premium roast coffee, mocha, latte, cappuccino, Americano, macchiato, hot tea, and hot chocolate as well as large soft drinks, iced tea, lemonade, large iced coffee, Big Mac sandwiches, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, hash browns, McMuffin sandwiches, and large fries.
How to obtain game pieces for free?
When the game specifies that "no purchase is necessary," they really mean it. Luckily, it's super easy to do it these days without making a trip to the post office or sitting on a long phone call. All you need are fingers, a computer or phone, and a little bit of time and patience.
Your path to free pieces begins by taking note of this handy website: amoe.playatmcd.com. The "AMOE" in that url stands for "alternate method of entry." The first step involves a 2-step verification request process, where you provide a valid email address, and click a button to confirm your 18 years of age or older. Then there will be a security verification button to ensure you are "not a robot." Click the small box that confirms you have (or haven't) read the terms & conditions and official rules. Once complete, you'll land on a page telling you a verification email was sent to your provided address.
That email will arrive almost instantaneously. It's from "McDonald's AMOE" monopolyatmcd@amoe.playatmcd.com. It will have a one time passcode and a unique verification link. Copy your code, click on the link, and enter the code in the box. Click "verify and continue." You will be taken to a new page where you enter your full name and address. Be sure to choose a suffix, even if you don't have one. When complete, click "validate my address." It will do so on the spot, and if it checks out, click "submit game code request."
How to enter the codes?
While the verification process is a rather quick one, you have to wait a bit longer for your freebie codes to arrive in your email. From our experience, it can take an hour or longer to receive the codes. When that magic email arrives, it will give you not one but two game codes to enter.
In order to enter codes, one must be a McDonald's Rewards member and register for the Monopoly Game through the McDonald's app. The app is currently the only place to enter the codes. When entering the codes, the game will store your pieces as well as let you know if you've won a prize. The app gives you one shot at a "Bonus Play," with further chances at winning. Or, at least, getting one's hopes up.
With your codes in hand, open the game on the app, and simply click "add code." It will open your camera so you can scan a physical piece but you have nothing in hand to scan so just click on the yellow "add code manually" button at the bottom. Simply paste your code from the email and submit. The page will then jump to a giddy Mr. Monopoly who's ready to reveal your fate. Don't forget to do the "Bonus Play" option located below. To add your next code, locate the "add code" icon at the bottom of the page and repeat the steps outlined above. You can submit a maximum of 5 "alternate method of entry" requests per day, but you're allowed to enter 10 codes per day total. Best of luck to you all!