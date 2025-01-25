We Tried Every McDonald's Sausage Breakfast Menu Item To Determine Which Is Best

It's hard to imagine a time when breakfast wasn't being served at McDonald's, but it was a novelty when a few stores started cooking up ideas in 1970. A year later, an innovative egg sandwich started to take shape, and by 1975, the Egg McMuffin became the signature AM menu item at McDonald's nationwide. Sausage is a staple breakfast meat, and McDonald's has paired it with hot cakes since at least 1973. Over the next five decades, sausage became a star protein, serving as the centerpiece meat in various breaded sandwich creations that still remain popular to this day.

Today's browned, circular patty has a diameter of about 3.5 inches. It's made up of pork, water, salt, spices, dextrose, sugar, yeast extract, and natural flavors. It is utilized in over a handful of ways on the breakfast menu and it 's almost too hard to decide which sausage menu item to order. Some of us have our favorites, making it hard to deviate, or even willing to try something new.

On behalf of The Takeout, I tried every McDonald's sausage item on the breakfast menu. After the completion of this sausage fest, I was stuffed to the gills with various breadings, egg styles, and of course the salty pork protein. However, I was able to determine once and for all, which were the best, and perhaps which were the ones you don't need to bother to wake up for. The following items are simply listed below in alphabetical by item name.