Our Least Favorite Fast Food Egg Sandwich Is Unfortunately A Classic

When you're on the run, stopping at McDonald's for a quick bite probably comes to mind more times than not. Known for its tasty offerings and speedy service, McDonald's has reigned as the world's most popular fast-food restaurant for quite some time now, especially when breakfast time rolls around. It's tough to find a quick pick-me-up when on the road or at the airport, so grabbing a McGriddle egg sandwich or Hotcakes is precisely what your rumbling stomach craves. McDonald's breakfast, in general, is nostalgic and remains slightly frustrating for not being available all day. But what's surprising is the sandwich that helped put McDonald's breakfast on the map isn't at the top of everyone's list to order — that honor belongs to the Egg McMuffin.

Cue in the Sausage McMuffin with Egg. One could argue that this menu item has a decent balance of nutrition for a fast food restaurant, but other than that, there's not much to write home about. Even though it might not be the tastiest breakfast item at McDonald's, it has a long history, starting with the sausage patty being the first meat offering on the breakfast menu in 1977. It wasn't until 1984 that sandwich and sausage became one.