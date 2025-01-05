Break Out The Muffin Tin For A Simple Take On Breakfast Burritos

I've said it before and I'll say it again: breakfast is the perfect meal. You can eat whatever you want at any hour and call it breakfast. There are no rules; it's all vibes, and that's the way eating should be. Still, breakfast in its classic "first meal of the day" form is pretty crucial to jumpstarting your day, and it has some interesting psychological elements to it to boot (there's a reason some people eat the same breakfast everyday). But as comfortable as a routine is, variety is the spice of life, right? The best way to save your breakfasts from monotony is by stockpiling easy recipes that you won't have to waste an early morning brain cell on. And so we present the humble burrito cup.

Breakfast burritos are a staple that even fast food joints serve up these days. They're easy to make, easy to store and easy to transport. Plus, you can set aside the hassle of pan frying your ingredients and bake everything up in a muffin tin instead. Just cut a rolled tortilla evenly into each cup on your tray, pour over beaten eggs and top it with whatever your heart desires. I suggest a bacon crumble and plenty of cheese, but you can basically empty your fridge on these babies. Once you're satisfied with your creation, pop the tray into the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the edges of your tortilla are browned and crispy.