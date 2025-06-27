The First Happy Meal Toys Were A Real Bummer

When McDonald's premiered the Happy Meal nationwide in 1979, the toys were a letdown. Tops, stencils, cardboard puzzles — more dentist's office prize bin offerings than Saturday morning TV excitement. According to a Chicago Tribune deep dive on the Happy Meal's complicated history, Rich Seidelman, who directed Happy Meal commercials for 22 years, even admitted that early ads deliberately avoided showing the toys because they were so unimpressive.

And yet, kids still begged for them. Why? Because the concept was genius: a meal of your own, in a colorful box with a surprise inside, even if that prize was a tiny, worthless eraser.

Over time, Happy Meal toys evolved into marketing juggernauts. McDonald's teamed up with major brands like Mattel for Hot Wheels and Barbie toys and Ty Inc., which helped to spark the Teenie Beanie Babies craze of the '90s and early aughts. Even a limited-edition Pokémon collab drove collectors and parents into a frenzy. McDonald's wasn't just giving out toys; it was building brand loyalty before kids could even spell "McNugget."