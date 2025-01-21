McDonald's New Happy Meal Collab Is One You 'Gotta Catch'

If there's one thing that can make a McDonald's Happy Meal (shady as though they may be) even better for a kid, it's a great collaboration, preferably one that will give said kid a colorful, noisy toy based on the latest box office hit. Interestingly, the fast-food giant's latest partnership is certain to catch the attention of not just children, but Millennials, too. For a limited time, Happy Meals will celebrate the beloved, Japanese media franchise, Pokémon. The signature meal boxes adorned with cardboard, yellow arches will be emblazoned with one of four beloved characters from the game: Charizard, Pikachu with Dragonite, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon.

Inside, tucked in next to your fries and chicken nuggets (did you know they used to be onion nuggets?), will be a 4-pack of Pokémon trading cards (there will be 15 possible cards you can receive), a poster, and stickers to decorate it. McDonald's Senior Marketing Director, Guillaume Huin, is thrilled for the partnership, saying, "There's nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we're fans of ourselves. Much like they do for McDonald's, our fans have a deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We're thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal" (per McDonald's).