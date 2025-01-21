McDonald's New Happy Meal Collab Is One You 'Gotta Catch'
If there's one thing that can make a McDonald's Happy Meal (shady as though they may be) even better for a kid, it's a great collaboration, preferably one that will give said kid a colorful, noisy toy based on the latest box office hit. Interestingly, the fast-food giant's latest partnership is certain to catch the attention of not just children, but Millennials, too. For a limited time, Happy Meals will celebrate the beloved, Japanese media franchise, Pokémon. The signature meal boxes adorned with cardboard, yellow arches will be emblazoned with one of four beloved characters from the game: Charizard, Pikachu with Dragonite, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon.
Inside, tucked in next to your fries and chicken nuggets (did you know they used to be onion nuggets?), will be a 4-pack of Pokémon trading cards (there will be 15 possible cards you can receive), a poster, and stickers to decorate it. McDonald's Senior Marketing Director, Guillaume Huin, is thrilled for the partnership, saying, "There's nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we're fans of ourselves. Much like they do for McDonald's, our fans have a deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We're thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal" (per McDonald's).
There's even more fun for McDonald's app users
Additionally, during the Pokémon promotion period, customers who order their Happy meal through the McDonald's app will receive a free in-game bonus for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Pocket app. A code will be sent, which entitles the user to unlock 24 pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses, both of which open two digital booster packs and a random digital card (this may sound like gibberish, but Pokémon TCG Game Pocket fans will understand).
And, remember the craze that was (and still is for many) Pokémon Go, where you could venture out with the game app, track, and "catch" certain characters in real locations? The game is still very much alive, as far as McDonald's is concerned. Since December 2024, certain Mickey D's locations have been sponsors for the game. During certain weeks through March 2025, players (or Trainers, as they're known in the game circle) can catch 'em all and gear up for five-star raids when they visit these participating restaurants. Those weeks include January 20 through 26, February 10 through 16, and March 10 through 16. Finally, you can have your burger, get your happy meal toys, and play on your phone, too, all in the name of major nostalgic fun.