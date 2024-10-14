Shady Things About McDonald's Happy Meal

The McDonald's Happy Meal is the absolute pinnacle of a child meal. The basics of today's Happy Meal are an entrée choice, sides, drink, and a toy, all contained in the iconic Happy Meal box, typically designed to celebrate McDonald's current toy partnership.

Between the toys, smaller portion sizes, and healthier side and drink options (like apples and juice boxes), it's a win for many families. However, the Happy Meal isn't all sunshine and rainbows arching over McDonaldland. In fact, there's plenty about the well loved Happy Meal that is problematic and shady. Some of our issues with the Happy Meal have been remedied since its introduction, but other problems persist.

Though you may imagine our concern is largely with the few healthy items offered in the child's meal, McDonald's has been addressing this common concern over the last decade. In fact, fries aren't the only side choice anymore, giving families the option to choose more fruit based items if they wish. Even with these changes, our beef surrounding Happy Meals continues to give us just a moment of pause before ordering one for the youngest members of our family.