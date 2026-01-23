Review: McDonald's Hot Honey Menu Sets Off A Good Kind Of Smoke Alarm

Next up was the Hot Honey Snack Wrap. The Snack Wrap was once one of the most hyped up McItems everyone wanted to come back from the dead. It returned with great fanfare last summer, and glowing reviews, although I personally gave it a shoulder shrug after trying it for myself. Well, we now have a Hot Honey version of the Snack Wrap before us. Mine looked barely wrapped, like a taco with way too little going on within, or a puny, unkempt burrito.

Appearance is one thing, but taste is king. My first bite was nothing but soft tortilla. It actually took me several bites before I got to the meat of this wrap. The McCrispy Strip is nothing outwardly special. It's less crispy than the chicken filet that is housed in the sandwich, and not as good as a McNugget. Along for the ride is some unremarkable lettuce that was made a little sloshier due to the Hot Honey, and some shredded cheese, which really didn't register in the wrap's overall taste.

The Hot Honey here seemed to have its power subdued within the wrap. There was a decent amount included inside, but it just didn't have that same zip and punch that it did as a standalone dipping sauce. Regardless, it still was able to add a dash of flavor to the wrap, and it was nice to try it on the more bland background of the soft and sandy tortilla.