Review: McDonald's Minecraft Nether Flame Sauce — A True Flamin' Hot Condiment

Fast food chains are no strangers to movie and other media tie-ins, as well as amping up its portfolios of sauces that are spicy, sweet, and everything in between. McDonald's has always been at the forefront of both, with one of its first being a "Star Trek" movie Happy Meal in 1979, and not long after, the introduction of the McNuggets and its accompanying dipping sauces, crafted by Chef René Arend. In the decades that followed within the Golden Arches, promos dressed up for fun have arrived in the form of "Jurassic Park" dino-sized meals, and anime programs like "Jujutsu Kaisen" have been channeled to spice things up in the form of condiments like Special Grade Garlic and WcDonald's Sauce.

Well, in 2025, McDonald's is zeroing in on the building blocks of the electronic game Minecraft and its upcoming major motion picture to create not one, but two meals in the phenomenon's image. This is a first for McDonald's as one meal — A Minecraft Happy Meal— is aimed for the kids, and the other — "A Minecraft Movie" Meal — the kid at heart, and both have their own sets of toys to play around with. Coming in literally hot to complete these meals is a signature condiment that also hopes to capture the essence of the "sandbox game" — Nether Flame Sauce.

There's a lot to explore in this McDonald's and Minecraft collaboration, but The Takeout is squarely focused on the new sauce wrapped in a red rectangular container. Is McDonald's new Nether Flame Sauce a conflagration of deliciousness, or a real "flame"-out? Let's pull back the fiery label to find out where the truth lies. Game on. Or, flame on.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.