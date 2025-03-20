Here's What You'll Get In McDonald's New Minecraft Movie Meal
McDonald's is making big changes in 2025, but first, it's venturing into The Nether — and it's bringing a Happy Meal with it. Starting April 1, the fast food chain is launching "A Minecraft Movie" Meal, a limited-time tie-in with the upcoming animated film. The meal goes beyond the usual promotional packaging, offering exclusive in-game content, themed collectibles, and a new dipping sauce that brings some heat.
The meal itself offers two choices: a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, both served with medium fries, a drink, and a limited-edition collectible. But McNugget fans get a little extra heat — Nether Flame Sauce, a limited-time condiment inspired by Minecraft's The Nether. Made with crushed red pepper, cayenne, garlic, and a touch of sweetness, the sauce aims to bring a bit of fire to McDonald's menu. (With this kind of dunkable heat, it doesn't matter what McDonald's McNuggets are really made of.)
Of course, Happy Meals are also getting a Minecraft makeover. Instead of the usual lineup, kids (and collectors) will find one of 12 film-inspired figurines or Block World toys inside. Each Happy Meal also comes with a scannable code, unlocking an exclusive digital quest in "A Minecraft Movie" world. If the past is any indication, kids will be just as into this as they were Minecraft cereal — which is to say, completely feral.
McDonald's collectibles, but make them Minecraft
McDonald's is no stranger to pop culture collaborations, but "A Minecraft Movie" Meal introduces six themed collectibles that tie the fast-food chain's branding into the game's blocky universe. Each one comes with a matching card and a code to redeem an exclusive skin in Minecraft Marketplace, making them more than just display pieces.
The collectibles pull from both McDonald's history and Minecraft's mechanics. The Big Mac Crystal is described as being "mined from a sea of special sauce," while the Fry Helmet repurposes the classic fry box into an enchanted piece of headgear. Grimace gets his own in-game relic with the Grimace Egg, a nod to one of Minecraft's rarest items — the dragon egg. The lineup also includes Soda Potion, a carbonated mystery brew, and Birdie Wings, a take on Minecraft's coveted elytra. And then there's Zombie Hamburglar, a version of McDonaldland's iconic thief, now reimagined as a wandering in-game mob.
McDonald's is even throwing in an in-game bonus for those who order through the app. Anyone who picks up "A Minecraft Movie" Meal through the McDonald's app gets a one-time code for the McDonald's Add-On pack, adding McDonaldland characters, builds, and tools into the game. If "Space Jam" Happy Meals taught us anything, it's that McDonald's knows how to go all-in on a movie tie-in. Of all the unique McDonald's locations around the world, here's hoping your local spot is participating in the fun, while supplies last.