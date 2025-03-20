Here's What You'll Get In McDonald's New Minecraft Movie Meal

McDonald's is making big changes in 2025, but first, it's venturing into The Nether — and it's bringing a Happy Meal with it. Starting April 1, the fast food chain is launching "A Minecraft Movie" Meal, a limited-time tie-in with the upcoming animated film. The meal goes beyond the usual promotional packaging, offering exclusive in-game content, themed collectibles, and a new dipping sauce that brings some heat.

The meal itself offers two choices: a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, both served with medium fries, a drink, and a limited-edition collectible. But McNugget fans get a little extra heat — Nether Flame Sauce, a limited-time condiment inspired by Minecraft's The Nether. Made with crushed red pepper, cayenne, garlic, and a touch of sweetness, the sauce aims to bring a bit of fire to McDonald's menu. (With this kind of dunkable heat, it doesn't matter what McDonald's McNuggets are really made of.)

Of course, Happy Meals are also getting a Minecraft makeover. Instead of the usual lineup, kids (and collectors) will find one of 12 film-inspired figurines or Block World toys inside. Each Happy Meal also comes with a scannable code, unlocking an exclusive digital quest in "A Minecraft Movie" world. If the past is any indication, kids will be just as into this as they were Minecraft cereal — which is to say, completely feral.