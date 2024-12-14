13 Unique McDonald's Locations Around The World

The first McDonald's opened its doors in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. Founded by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald, this original location no longer exists — all that's left of the hamburger stand is the original sign. The McDonald's on the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Downey, California, is the third restaurant franchised by the McDonald's brothers and the oldest still standing. Dating back to 1953, the outlet is a historical landmark that still showcases the chain's early design and branding.

The Downey McDonald's features iconic retro architecture, complete with a single golden parabola that predates the restaurant's modern logo. The outlet's sign also features Speedee, the chain's historic mascot. Interestingly, the Downey location has been able to maintain the restaurant's original design because it was franchised through an agreement made directly with the McDonald's brothers rather than with Ray Kroc, who took over the chain in 1961.

While the restaurant may look different from a typical McDonald's, it features the same menu — with one exception. The location still served the chain's fried apple pie, which has been turned into a baked version across the U.S., except in Hawaii. The restaurant also boasts a small museum highlighting the evolution of McDonald's over the decades, including old memorabilia and advertising.