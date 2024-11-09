We Can Thank One Fast Food Chain For Popularizing Drive-Thru Dining

Craving a burger and fries but simply don't want to get out of your car? Whether it's raining or you're rocking those reindeer, fuzzy pajamas, drive-thrus across the United States have got your back. However, this convenient option wasn't always around. There's one chain restaurant to thank for bringing this easy, practical, and pajama-hiding, quick-service system — In-N-Out.

In 1948, Harry Snyder and his wife, Esther, launched In-N-Out, originally a simple burger shack that transformed into a drive-thru pioneer. Snyder created the two-way speaker system that made drive-thrus possible. Previous to this innovation, customers had to order face-to-face at the counter, or to an individual who would approach your car, but now they no longer had to rely on old methods. While payment and food pickup still involved some interaction, the experience was streamlined. This California-based food chain revolutionized convenient dining thanks to Snyder's dedication as he worked on the innovative speaker system in his garage late into the night.