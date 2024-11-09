We Can Thank One Fast Food Chain For Popularizing Drive-Thru Dining
Craving a burger and fries but simply don't want to get out of your car? Whether it's raining or you're rocking those reindeer, fuzzy pajamas, drive-thrus across the United States have got your back. However, this convenient option wasn't always around. There's one chain restaurant to thank for bringing this easy, practical, and pajama-hiding, quick-service system — In-N-Out.
In 1948, Harry Snyder and his wife, Esther, launched In-N-Out, originally a simple burger shack that transformed into a drive-thru pioneer. Snyder created the two-way speaker system that made drive-thrus possible. Previous to this innovation, customers had to order face-to-face at the counter, or to an individual who would approach your car, but now they no longer had to rely on old methods. While payment and food pickup still involved some interaction, the experience was streamlined. This California-based food chain revolutionized convenient dining thanks to Snyder's dedication as he worked on the innovative speaker system in his garage late into the night.
Welcome to the drive-thru era
Although In-N-Out pioneered the drive-thru experience, it took nearly a decade before other chains began to adopt the practice. Wendy's introduced drive-thru service in 1969, while McDonald's didn't have the two-way intercom system until the 1970s when they opened one in Sierra Vista, Arizona to help soldiers from a nearby base not break protocol, but still get a high-quality burger on the go.
Before drive-thrus, there was the drive-in, where many restaurants or chains utilized carhops that served food directly to cars. These servers often wore roller skates, which made the process more efficient but potentially wobbly — likely met with an unsteady delivery. Today, In-N-Out has expanded beyond California to locations in Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Idaho, and Arizona, with growth still ongoing. So, next time you visit your favorite fast-food drive-thru, remember to thank In-N-Out for making life a bit easier (and perhaps a bit lazier) across the country.