6 Times The McDonald's CEO Looked Like He Didn't Want To Swallow The Chain's Food

The most recent and notorious instance of Chris Kempczinski seeming unenthused by a McDonald's item came when he got his hands on a Big Arch Burger in February 2026. This massive burger was known as a test item only available in Canada and Portugal, but it eventually made its way stateside in March 2026. Kempczinski's taste test served as an early teaser of the item. While the McDonald's CEO claimed to be a fan of the burger after taking his first (and only) filmed bite of the new item, most were skeptical that he was being honest about his thoughts due to his seemingly uncomfortable body language.

Many were quick to notice that the Instagram video cut almost immediately after Kempczinski's bite, leading them to question whether he actually swallowed the sandwich or not. Plus, Kemczinkski's use of the word "product" rather than simply calling it a "burger" led some to question his personal enjoyment of the company's new item. The video sparked so much buzz that there are even some online who believe Kempczinski's reaction was staged to make the video go viral and further promote the new burger. However, given the fact that this reaction was in line with the CEO's previous taste test videos (we also didn't find the Big Arch Burger at McDonald's to be particularly enjoyable), it was likely about as real as it gets for the executive's social media series.