McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie Review: Move Over Apple, There's A New Pie On The Block
There's nothing more American than apple pie, or so the saying goes. For some, there may be nothing more American than McDonald's. For a long time, there was no better way to polish off a McDonald's meal than with one of its fried Hot Apple Pies, completing perhaps the most American meal possible. The original version of McDonald's Apple Pie debuted on menus back in 1968, and remained pretty much the same until a baked take was replaced in 1992. If you're lucky, you can still stumble on a fried apple pie in the McWild. In all those years, there have been many pie variants, numbering well over 40 flavors. One of those past pie flavors includes Blueberry, which, according to McDonald's expert Consumer Time Capsule on X, is better than anything grandma could make from scratch.
As customers' tastes have become more varied and complex in modern times, McDonald's has had to up its dessert game across the board, including its line of pies. More recently, it has paired familiar flavors with a vanilla crème to double up the pleasure. Recent encrusted "& Crème" pie fare have included the filling likes of Strawberry, Pumpkin, Peaches, Cookies, and the custard that co-inhabits the Holiday Pie. One beloved crème pie that has come and gone with not too much fanfare is the Blueberry & Crème Pie.
Well, now after a few years off the menu, the Blueberry & Crème Pie has quietly returned, and ready to make some noise for summer 2025. Should we be waving the welcome banner, or shooing it away? The Takeout took out a couple to find out where truth lies in this chew & review.
What is McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie?
McDonald's has been serving hot pies as dessert for almost six decades. It has sold the Blueberry & Crème Pie in North America at least two other times, and now, in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, McDonald's is rolling out the Blueberry & Crème Pie on its menu this summer for a limited run.
The chain describes the pie on its website as such: "This 'berry' delicious dessert is a twist on the classic McDonald's sleeved pie, featuring blueberries and vanilla crème layered side by side in McDonald's premium crust, baked to perfection and served warm."
While it is essentially an after dinner treat, McDonald's suggests it work for any occasion, noting, "whether you're going on a road trip, planning a special backyard bbq, or just craving a little pick-me-up to sweeten any afternoon, grab a Blueberry & Crème Pie (or a few) this summer."
How to buy and try McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie
Starting June 30, the Blueberry & Crème Pie is rolling into participating nationwide McDonald's for a limited time only this summer. They are available to order any time McDonald's is open, which includes that transitional time between breakfast and lunch hours.
Like any pie at McDonald's, it can be found under the Sweets & Treats menu, and can only be ordered à la carte. There are no customization options for the pie. Price and availability may vary per location, but at the one where I bought mine in Delaware, a single pie cost $2.19, and an order of two for the discounted price of $3.89.
Ordering of the pies or any menu item can take place in store at the counter, at a kiosk, or at the drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for dine-in, takeout, or delivery is available through McDonald's app or website. Additional fees may apply to delivery or ordering through third parties.
McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie nutritional information
The Blueberry & Crème Pie is made up of many ingredients, and the headlining ones are blueberries, enriched flour, and a vanilla spread made up of pasteurized milk and cream, water, sugar, cheese culture, salt, and vanilla extract. It also contains 2% or less of such items as yeast, blueberry juice concentrate, salt, natural flavor, and sunflower lecithin.
A single Blueberry & Crème Pie nets an eater 260 calories, 15 grams of total fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, 150 milligrams of sodium, 30 grams of total carbohydrates, 14 grams of total sugars, 12 grams of added sugars, 1 gram of dietary fiber, and 3 grams of protein. It also includes 20 milligrams of calcium, 1.5 milligrams of iron, and 55 grams of potassium. It contains the common allergens milk and wheat.
Taste test: McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie
In a generic brown McDonald's pie box, the Blueberry & Crème Pie simmered down, waiting to be unleashed and released into my hand. I opened the lid, slid it out and observed its crusty exterior. It looked like a mini-king-sized pillow, with various toasted shades of brown. In the middle, a long slit appeared, which resemble either a happy mailbox or a smiling alien with no eyeballs. Cutting the pie in half, the blueberry pie part and the vanilla crème were divided and split down the middle, looking sort of like Two Face from Batman.
The pie had a warm smell of blueberry, akin to a normal pie you'd order heated up at a diner. The crust was firm and flaky and had a nice crunch to it. Any bite I took out of the pie, the goopy and tart blueberry was the dominant flavor, leaving the crème to play a secondary role. While I would have preferred more of the tasty Danish-like cream cheese included in the mix, it still was able to play an important role in this pie's overall deliciousness.
The pie was eaten soon after I purchased it, but I left McDonald's with an extra pie in hand, which I took home. Later on, I popped this pie into the toaster oven to reheat it, and after it came out piping hot, it tasted 10 times better than it initially did, which means it was delicious to the 10th degree. Hot pies > not hot pies. Wisdom for life.
McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie — creme of the crop or will have you singing the blues?
I personally haven't indulged in many of McDonald's hot pies over the years, and apparently have missed out on some of the other & Crème Pies of late. For me, this is all a new pie path being blazed, and I was instantly impressed with the Blueberry & Crème Pie. It had the usual blueberry pie filling goodness one would expect in any kind of pie, and the crème isn't just an added bonus here, but a willing partner that seals the lovely deal.
It's been a while since I've had an Apple Pie at McDonald's, and paused in my Blueberry & Crème tasting to become reacquainted with one. The latticed feller had a nice appearance, but that's mostly where my pleasantries with the pie ended. It basically tasted like apple filling with no real flavor or appeal, and after tasting the gushy blueberries with the crème, it wasn't even a competition as to which one was best.
As my time with the Blueberry & Crème Pie came to a close, I decided to take it for a dip ... in a cup filled with McDonald's signature ice cream, rimmed with fudge. I knew the Blueberry Pie could have benefitted with even more crème, and I solved this with the addition of the vanilla ice cream. This kicked up the awesomeness of the treat to a whole new stratosphere, and now I'm hoping that a Blueberry Pie McFlurry flavor is soon in our future.
Methodology
On the first day of its release, I ventured out to a McDonald's in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to try the new Blueberry & Crème Pie. I ordered a pair of the pies on the McDonald's app, along with an Apple Pie and Hot Fudge Sundae for comparison and additional flavoring. I consumed one pie on site, and reheated the second one at home for further taste testing.
While two others taste tested the pies with me, and I noted their opinions (one said it was "tasteless"), ultimately this chew & review is based off of my own personal opinion, past experiences with blueberry pies, McDonald's pies, and current experience with this pie, which is new to me.
The following were taken into consideration to draw to a final conclusion: flavor, aroma, appearance, texture, value, blueberry pie-ness, overall lovability, and likelihood I would order the pie again. The short answer is ... yes, and I'd ensure it was super warm, and then kick things up an awesome notch by cooling it off a bit with a dip in McDonald's ice cream.