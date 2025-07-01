McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie Review: Move Over Apple, There's A New Pie On The Block

There's nothing more American than apple pie, or so the saying goes. For some, there may be nothing more American than McDonald's. For a long time, there was no better way to polish off a McDonald's meal than with one of its fried Hot Apple Pies, completing perhaps the most American meal possible. The original version of McDonald's Apple Pie debuted on menus back in 1968, and remained pretty much the same until a baked take was replaced in 1992. If you're lucky, you can still stumble on a fried apple pie in the McWild. In all those years, there have been many pie variants, numbering well over 40 flavors. One of those past pie flavors includes Blueberry, which, according to McDonald's expert Consumer Time Capsule on X, is better than anything grandma could make from scratch.

As customers' tastes have become more varied and complex in modern times, McDonald's has had to up its dessert game across the board, including its line of pies. More recently, it has paired familiar flavors with a vanilla crème to double up the pleasure. Recent encrusted "& Crème" pie fare have included the filling likes of Strawberry, Pumpkin, Peaches, Cookies, and the custard that co-inhabits the Holiday Pie. One beloved crème pie that has come and gone with not too much fanfare is the Blueberry & Crème Pie.

Well, now after a few years off the menu, the Blueberry & Crème Pie has quietly returned, and ready to make some noise for summer 2025. Should we be waving the welcome banner, or shooing it away? The Takeout took out a couple to find out where truth lies in this chew & review.