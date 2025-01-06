A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Pie Has Made Its Return To Select Locations
McDonald's has been on a roll reviving fan-favorite items, with the McRib being a key part of the restaurant's holiday season offerings last year and the return of the McDonald's Snack Wrap on its way sometime this year. However, joining that list is none other than the Strawberry and Crème Pie, which is believed to be replacing the holiday pie that McDonald's has been selling for the past few months.
This news comes via food blogger @Markie_devo on Instagram, who recently revealed that the Strawberry and Crème Pies have appeared at select McDonald's locations in New York, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona, among others across the nation.
So, while there has yet to be any official announcements regarding the nationwide availability of McDonald's Strawberry and Crème Pies, even hints of their revival imply good things to come for the future of the fan-favorite item.
McDonald's Strawberry and Crème Pies return yet again
The item has been a hit each time it has returned to the menu since its initial debut in 2012, it's most recent run being back in January 2024. In the event these appearances do mean a full-fledged return is in the works, the Strawberry and Crème Pies will rejoin their partner-in-crime, the classic apple pie. However, since it's typically only served as a limited-time treat at select McDonald's locations, you never know how long you have to enjoy the tasty strawberry and vanilla crème combo.
According to reports, the best way to know if your local McDonald's location offers the dessert is to check the app, where its availability will be clearly disclosed. Otherwise, if you want a different sweet treat from the restaurant, try the ice cream — the chain's machines shouldn't be broken anymore.