A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Pie Has Made Its Return To Select Locations

McDonald's has been on a roll reviving fan-favorite items, with the McRib being a key part of the restaurant's holiday season offerings last year and the return of the McDonald's Snack Wrap on its way sometime this year. However, joining that list is none other than the Strawberry and Crème Pie, which is believed to be replacing the holiday pie that McDonald's has been selling for the past few months.

This news comes via food blogger @Markie_devo on Instagram, who recently revealed that the Strawberry and Crème Pies have appeared at select McDonald's locations in New York, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona, among others across the nation.

So, while there has yet to be any official announcements regarding the nationwide availability of McDonald's Strawberry and Crème Pies, even hints of their revival imply good things to come for the future of the fan-favorite item.