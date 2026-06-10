This Popular McDonald's Dessert Is Coming Back And Customers Are Already Begging For It To Be Permanent

When you think about McDonald's, nostalgia runs deep; but in the case of a returning limited-time dessert, we're getting a throwback to something served over 30 years ago. What's interesting is that it's not a new item, but rather a variation on an existing one, the good-old apple pie. The difference isn't the apple pie itself, but in how it's cooked. Instead of the baked hand pie you're used to getting by now, McDonald's will be running its pies through the deep fryer again. (Select stores were already selling fried apple pies, but now it's availability is national.)

This'll be available for two weeks only starting June 22 in celebration of America's 250th birthday, according to social media snack enthusiast Snackolator. Commenters on his post have been saying things like, "Why make it limited time smh," and "WHY NOT JUST MAKE IT PERMANENT AGAIN?" Those of you old enough to remember may recall the days of yore when McDonald's apple pies used to be deep fried, but that practice ended in 1992 due to dietary concerns surrounding its food. Back then the pies came with an appealingly blistered exterior, and yes a bit of extra grease. The texture and rich flavor is what fans have been pining for, so if you miss that taste you'll only have a small window of time in which to get them again.