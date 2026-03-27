11 Things To Know Before Eating At Jollibee

This fact might surprise you, but in its first incarnation, Jollibee didn't even sell its now iconic fried chicken. It began as an ice cream shop in the Philippines, eventually switching to offer hot meals. Serving items such as Filipino-style spaghetti, fried chicken, and burgers, the restaurant became so popular that it was eventually recognized as the top fast food chain in the Philippines. It even managed to outrank McDonald's when the Golden Arches entered the Filipino market in 1981.

It's certainly understandable that a restaurant catering to the local tastes of the Philippines would be favored over those that served American-style fast food in Jollibee's home country. What happened in 1998, however, was more unexpected. Jollibee slowly but surely entered the U.S. market, and did so extremely strategically. Instead of going head-to-head with the American-style fast food chains already enjoying success, it was much more discreet. Catering to the gap in the market for those missing the food of their home country, stores were primarily opened in locations with a strong Filipino presence.

As the restaurant continues to grow in popularity, it has caused people to wonder if, in this nonstop volley of fried chicken sandwiches, it's time to fear the Jollibee. Curiosity is understandable, especially when so many praise its juicy, tender chicken. But before you give in to the allure of this smiling bee, there are a few things you should know.