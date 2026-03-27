11 Things To Know Before Eating At Jollibee
This fact might surprise you, but in its first incarnation, Jollibee didn't even sell its now iconic fried chicken. It began as an ice cream shop in the Philippines, eventually switching to offer hot meals. Serving items such as Filipino-style spaghetti, fried chicken, and burgers, the restaurant became so popular that it was eventually recognized as the top fast food chain in the Philippines. It even managed to outrank McDonald's when the Golden Arches entered the Filipino market in 1981.
It's certainly understandable that a restaurant catering to the local tastes of the Philippines would be favored over those that served American-style fast food in Jollibee's home country. What happened in 1998, however, was more unexpected. Jollibee slowly but surely entered the U.S. market, and did so extremely strategically. Instead of going head-to-head with the American-style fast food chains already enjoying success, it was much more discreet. Catering to the gap in the market for those missing the food of their home country, stores were primarily opened in locations with a strong Filipino presence.
As the restaurant continues to grow in popularity, it has caused people to wonder if, in this nonstop volley of fried chicken sandwiches, it's time to fear the Jollibee. Curiosity is understandable, especially when so many praise its juicy, tender chicken. But before you give in to the allure of this smiling bee, there are a few things you should know.
Do not leave without trying Jollibee's fried chicken
If you go to Jollibee for the first time and opt not to order, or at least try a friend's piece of the fried chicken, then you should probably just show yourself out. The fried chicken at Jollibee is the restaurant's main attraction. As if that isn't enough of a reason to try it out, its Chickenjoy (the restaurant's name for its fried chicken) was ranked the best fast food fried chicken in the U.S. by USA Today in both 2024 and 2025. A pretty impressive feat when you consider the strong list of American chains they were up against.
If the argument for trying the fried chicken hasn't quite persuaded you yet, allow me to point you to what the reviews are saying about the dish. Those who have tried the chicken mention it is some of the best they've had from a fast food restaurant, with particular praise for its crunch. The meat itself is considered tender and succulent, with just the right amount of salt in the breading. The overwhelming consensus is that Jollibee Chickenjoy isn't a dish you'll want to miss.
Gravy is automatically included with Jollibee chicken
At this point, you might be thinking that you know everything there is to know about ordering a Chickenjoy. But there is one additional detail that hasn't been covered yet that might surprise: it comes with free gravy. Though most fast food chains charge extra for a side of gravy, the gravy at Jollibee is included with each order of Chickenjoy. Dipping your chicken into a delicious pool of gravy is one of the most important parts of getting the full Chickenjoy experience.
If you do try this out during your visit, reviewers say you won't be disappointed. The pop of flavor that the savory liquid adds to the crispy chicken is significant. The texture is on the thick end of the spectrum, and the taste is considered pleasantly savory. One reviewer even mentions that it takes the chicken up a notch, somehow making an already delicious product even better.
Try not to let the fact that the gravy is only included with an order of the fried chicken stifle the possibilities your imagination can come up with for this side, though. Those who enjoy eating at the restaurant often put it on the rice, the sandwiches, and even put it into a gravy fountain for easier dipping.
Jollibee's spaghetti might be sweeter than you're expecting
The Jollibee spaghetti might look similar to what you would find at an Italian restaurant, but there are several distinct differences. First off, the sauce is not your typical tomato sauce, which you would likely find at other American chains. The Filipino twist on the dish uses a sweeter sauce as a base, includes pieces of hot dogs and ground beef, and is topped with shredded cheese. Though it isn't officially confirmed that the U.S. branch of Jollibee uses this in the dish, it is believed that the sauce is made sweet with a Filipino condiment you didn't know you were missing: banana ketchup.
While the prospect of a sweeter sauce that contains hot dogs in a spaghetti dish may not inspire much confidence, given the dish's contents. However, the reviews suggest otherwise, with plenty of customers claiming that the dish exceeds expectations and the sweetness is a welcome complement to the dish. One reviewer even mentioned that the spaghetti tasted exactly like the kind her grandmother used to make, bringing a hint of nostalgia to the experience.
Plan to have dessert at Jollibee
Based on the huge smile of the bee mascot that marks every Jollibee, it must always be sunny at Jollibee. If so, perhaps it's because that bee has direct access to the peach mango pie, a dessert that seems to be consistently hailed as a must-have by regular customers. The dessert is made with real Filipino mango, combined with peach, before being wrapped in wonderfully flaky pastry.
When looking at what people have to say about this peach mango pie, you should definitely head to Jollibee's with plans to purchase dessert. People proclaiming they don't like peaches or mangos mention enjoying the flavor of this pie. Customers who mention not being completely won over by the main dishes of the restaurant mention loving this pie. Some reviewers even mention eating the pie as part of the Jollibee experience they most look forward to enjoying. Based on all this, even if you aren't a huge fan of mango or peach flavors, this pie is a part of the menu that you won't want to miss out on during your first visit.
If peaches and mango are not piquing your interest, you could also try the ube pie. A popular type of yam that is native to the Philippines, ube also has a unique purple coloring that gives it an Instagram-worthy aesthetic. Those who have tried the ube pie mention a sweetness that isn't overwhelming, combined with a pleasant crunch of the pie crust.
Get the pineapple quencher from Jollibee
One thing to keep in mind on your Jollibee food adventure is that although they serve several types of soda, one of its most popular drinks doesn't quite fit into that category. Jollibee offers drinks under the Signature Sips category called Quencers and Freezes, offering flavors such as guava, dragon fruit, and pineapple. However, it's clear that one is more popular than the rest when nearly every post asking for suggestions on what to try at Jollibee mentions the Pineapple Quencher as the drink of choice.
Described by Jollibee as a "sweet and refreshing taste of the Philippines," the juice has certainly created impressive hype on social media. People say this is a must-have during your visit, claiming the drink is quite invigorating. Some even believe the juice would pair well with an energy drink or a pre-workout powder for a buzzy little pick-me-up.
Even people who do not actually like Jollibee's food, or don't even like pineapple in general, claim that the drink caught their attention. Others say that it manages to maintain a good balance of sweetness, with a strong yet not overpowering pineapple flavor.
Jollibee's spicy chicken has red flags (literally)
With each order of chicken, customers can choose between original and spicy recipes, or even have a half-and-half bucket of both. This itself isn't all that different from other fried chicken restaurant chains. But if you've ever bitten into something spicy by accident, then run to the refrigerator for a gulp of milk to soothe the spice, you'll appreciate Jollibee's approach to differentiating the two.
The fast food chain typically places a mini red flag into each piece of spicy chicken, an adorable novelty indicator that your mouth is about to tingle and your eyes will water. (And no, before your imagination wanders too far, the flags are not edible.)
If you do order the spicy version of its chicken, safely remove the flag and take a bite (say it with me, friends, "Do not eat the flags."). If you're unsure which chicken to order, it's worth noting that reviews warn that spice shouldn't be taken lightly. The heat level seems to be pretty high, with the spice and salt balanced nicely. Some reviewers even mention it's the spiciest chicken they've had from a fast food restaurant. One other thing to note is that if you opt for the spicy version of the chicken sandwich, jalapeños are included for an extra kick. If this leads you to wonder whether the small but mighty Jollibee dethrones Popeyes' spicy chicken, well, many reviews also claim that it does.
If you can't decide what to get, Jollibee offers perfect pairs
With so many iconic food items available, and only so little room in your belly, it's easy to see the dilemma that newcomers face when heading to Jollibee on that first visit. Not to mention, purchasing the full sizes of each item you want to try isn't exactly easy on the wallet. Luckily, Jollibee has a solution for this, which comes in the form of a deal called "Perfect Pairs."
There are several Perfect Pairs deals to choose from, so you won't need to worry about missing out on something you want to try. Nearly all of them include the signature chicken in one or two-piece meals with the option of also including a drink. The side options differ between the Palabok Fiesta and the Spaghetti, though there are meals that come with chicken, burger steak, and a side.
If this still doesn't solve your dilemma of wanting to try all the dishes, there are other budget-friendly options that include several dishes. Take a look at the Family Meals menu, which offers a bucket of chicken with different side selections. Or you could invite a friend who doesn't have any hang-ups about sharing to come along. This way, you'll have twice the food to sample and some company for your Jollibee experience.
If there isn't a Jollibee near you now, there might be one opening soon
Some may have heard of Jollibee, but have yet to try one due to one simple obstacle: There isn't one close by. For example, if you live on the opposite side of Michigan from the one location found within the state's borders, it's completely understandable if you wouldn't want to embark upon a cross-state road trip for fried chicken. Even if you do, and you try the food, enjoying it would put you in more of a pickle than not. It's not like most people can drop everything and head several hours away to satisfy their craving (true chicken fanatics excluded).
Although this is currently the situation for many, this lack of availability won't last forever. Word on the street is that Jollibee is one busy bee as it heads towards expansion. With around 80 locations across the United States as of writing, Jollibee has announced plans to increase that number greatly in the coming years. In March 2025, Jollibee opened the company to franchisees in both the U.S. and Canada. The goal is to expand to over 500 stores within North America by 2030.
Even if this goal outwardly seems ambitious, rest assured that the company plans to take a measured approach to the expansion, focusing on a few select areas where it already has a presence before looking elsewhere. Some of these areas include the New York tristate area, Florida, the West Coast, and Texas.
Jollibee offers a rewards program
If your Jollibee experience leaves you craving more, or if you're looking to save a couple of bucks on your visit, signing up for its loyalty rewards program is a good idea. In exchange for entering some simple information on its website or application, you can gain entry into a whole Jollibee universe. From becoming a Jollibee Innovator who helps test new products to accessing surprise rewards to earning points that can be exchanged for discounted or free food, it's clear the program has much to offer.
Jollibee Rewards doesn't just offer the typical $5 off a minimum $15 purchase, either. It offers a points referral bonus when you get a friend to sign up for the app, and even a free pie to celebrate your birthday. Jollibee has also previously offered deals to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day (July 6, for those that don't know – mark your calendars, people), such as buy one get one free chicken sandwiches.
When part of the program, each purchase earns Jolly Points at a rate of 10 points per $1 spent. There is a range of items for which points can be cashed in, from $2 off a bucket of chicken for 200 points to a free deluxe chicken sandwich or a cheeseburger for 900 points. With the amount of perks available, it seems well worth taking a couple of minutes to sign up for the program.
Try the Palabok Fiesta
If you have never heard of palabok, don't let that put you off from trying something new. Palabok, or pancit palabok, is a traditional Filipino meal, with Jollibee creating its take from rice noodles, garlic sauce, pork, and a hard-boiled egg. Jollibee thinks that this diverse combination of flavors creates such a fun eating experience that it aptly calls it the Palabok Fiesta. The dish appears to be widely considered a hit on social media — and not just with those who are already familiar with the dish.
Those who have tried the dish claim that the sauce has a sweet tang (albeit lower on the sweetness scale than the spaghetti). The reviews also consistently praise an unexpected yet pleasant crunch, which is said to be the work of crispy pork rinds (also known as chicharon). Overall, it seems to be a dish that doesn't pull punches when it comes to flavor.
Try the chicken skin hack
These days, TikTok seems to be chock-full of so-called hacks for popular restaurants. Some of them are rather tame, such as dipping a cinnamon stick from Taco Bell into sour cream to make it taste a bit like cheesecake. Others, such as the viral hot dog pizza hack at Costco, might leave you shaking your head and wondering how you fell for a pizza-wrapped hot dog. For this reason, you might be skeptical of the Jollibee hack we're about to dive into, despite the fact that it's gone viral on social media.
This hack involves peeling the skin from one of the pieces of chicken and using it as a little tortilla-like wrap. Those who have tried the hack typically then place either the Jollibee spaghetti or the rice on top of the skin, adding some gravy, and then rolling it up into a Jollibee taco. If you're a gravy lover, you can then douse the resulting taco in gravy before you mow down, but that part is totally up to you.
If the description of this hack has left you feeling hesitant, it's completely understandable. It doesn't exactly sound overly appetizing when the steps are laid out. However, some people on social media swear by this hack. Even those who are extremely doubtful of the trick before trying have completely changed their mind after the first bite. You'll never know unless you try.