Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Menu Has Highs, Lows, And Plenty Of Sugar

Chick-fil-A has a vice grip on the fast-food chicken sandwich market in the United States. The Atlanta-based chain has made some big changes in 2026, with another splash coming to menus this fall. Starting August 24th, customers can order three seasonal menu items: the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, the S'mores Frosted Coffee, and the S'mores Milkshake.

After a limited-time run at a few select locations in late 2025 into early 2026, the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time. The sweet s'mores inspired beverages, on the other hand, are brand new, and are meant to evoke the nostalgic autumnal vibe of gathering around a campfire. I was lucky enough to attend a preview of these new products at a Chick-fil-A in New York, where I ate and drank my way through these new fall flavors. There were highs and lows, and I left the tasting with a belly full of strong opinions.