Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Menu Has Highs, Lows, And Plenty Of Sugar
Chick-fil-A has a vice grip on the fast-food chicken sandwich market in the United States. The Atlanta-based chain has made some big changes in 2026, with another splash coming to menus this fall. Starting August 24th, customers can order three seasonal menu items: the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, the S'mores Frosted Coffee, and the S'mores Milkshake.
After a limited-time run at a few select locations in late 2025 into early 2026, the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time. The sweet s'mores inspired beverages, on the other hand, are brand new, and are meant to evoke the nostalgic autumnal vibe of gathering around a campfire. I was lucky enough to attend a preview of these new products at a Chick-fil-A in New York, where I ate and drank my way through these new fall flavors. There were highs and lows, and I left the tasting with a belly full of strong opinions.
Methodology
The most important aspect of each menu item was, of course, flavor. While savoring each sip and bite, I thought hard about how well the flavors balanced (or failed to balance) each other out. Was the salty seasoning on the breaded chicken enough to counter the sweetness of the waffle? Did the coffee shine through the marshmallow S'mores flavor to add a welcome bit of earthiness?
I also thought about how well each product delivered on its promise. I've had my fair share of chain restaurant chicken and waffles over the years, and I took into account how well this portable handheld version embodied the essence of this legendary sweet and savory combo. As for the S'mores drinks, I looked for all the essential components: fluffy marshmallow sweetness, the bit of toasted honey flavor from the graham cracker, and the grounding intensity of chocolate. And finally, I thought about whether I would order each of these items over the standard offerings at Chick-fil-A.
Review: Chicken & Waffles Sandwich
The unique construction of this sandwich was the first thing that caught my attention when I opened the box. Instead of buns, two small waffles hold a generous portion of fried chicken and a few strips of bacon. It felt odd at first to touch waffles with my hands, like I was breaking some unspoken breakfast code of conduct. Once I got past that, I took a bite and I was confronted with a combination of flavors that did this classic dish justice.
Maple syrup is baked into the waffles themselves, so there's a little sweetness that pervades every bite. The chicken was clearly made in classic Chick-fil-A fashion, with a peppery bite and a generous helping of salty seasoning. It was perfectly moist and tender inside, and its juiciness was an ideal accompaniment to the sweet, bready waffle. It's well known that bacon goes well with waffles, and the strips of the savory, salty pork product added a nuanced umami flavor that gave the sandwich a unique depth and dimension. It was served with a packet of extra maple syrup, but the sweetness in the waffle rendered it unnecessary.
Review: S'mores Frosted Coffee
Who doesn't love an sweet, icy cold coffee in the morning? Well, that would be me. Admittedly, I'm a person who likes their coffee to taste like coffee, and this drink tasted like I was drinking a cookie from the grocery store.
I realize many people enjoy their morning brew masked by caramel, vanilla, and other sweet flavors, hence the existence of Starbucks Frapps that have customers and baristas exhausted. And if you're a coffee drinker with a hankering for sugar, this drink might work for you. While I didn't taste much chocolate, there was a bit of marshmallow flavor and a surprisingly strong graham cracker overtone.
The coffee itself was an afterthought, which may be the point of a drink like this one. Though it more or less delivered on the promise of s'mores, it did leave me wondering whether the sweet sandwich embodies fall. Maybe I've just been brainwashed by the pumpkin spice-industrial complex, but s'mores just doesn't transport me to a land of chunky sweaters and falling leaves the way nutmeg and cinnamon do.
Review: S'mores Milkshake
A s'more is a classic American snack that conjures images of campfires and family gatherings. It doesn't necessarily make me think of a milkshake, and there may be a good reason for that. The Chick-fil-A S'mores milkshake is so sweet I could practically feel the sugar coursing through my body after the first sip. It's a shame, because there's something at the core of this seasonal beverage that's actually working, but it's covered up by the cloying presence of too much sugar.
It's a pity, because the graham cracker flavor, which has a hint of cinnamon and a slight earthiness, is really working. I didn't detect much marshmallow, but the whipped cream topping stands in with its white, fluffy presence. A bright red cherry on top adds a nice visual break from the drab tan of the rest of the drink.
Its flavor, however, doesn't contribute much. There were little crunchy bits of something chocolate adjacent, but they were a far cry from the Hershey's chocolate bar taste I was hoping for. Even if you're into sweet drinks, it's hard to imagine committing to an entire cup of this sugar bomb.
Price, nutrition, and availability
All these sweet and savory treats can be yours starting August 24th at participating Chick-fil-A locations across the country. The Chicken & Waffles sandwich is available in two sizes: a lunch and dinner option served from 10:30 a.m. until close that clocks in at 620 calories and 32 grams of protein and a smaller breakfast option with 470 calories and 22 grams of protein. The larger lunch and dinner version starts at $7.59, while the breakfast size starts at $4.95. Prices, however, vary by location.
As for those sweet beverages, the S'mores Frosted Coffee has 400 calories and and starts at $4.75 while the S'mores Milkshake contains 640 calories and costs $4.85. Once again, prices vary depending on location so you can check how much your local Chick-fil-A charges for these beverages once they're released on August 24th. While you wait, make sure to brush up on some Chick-fil-A hacks you need to know if you want to get the most of your experience at this iconic chain.