Toss This Breakfast Staple Into Your Waffle Mix For A Savory Sweet Bite
In my opinion, waffles provide a great start to the day. There's something about their fluffy interior and ultra-crispy exterior (which you can achieve through baking) — not to mention those little syrup-soaked pockets — that make this the ultimate breakfast food. And unlike pancakes, waffles have a texture that holds up well with a variety of toppings and mix-ins. So, if you're a bit bored with regular, sweet waffles and want to add a little salty flavor, Rachel Farnsworth, food creator of The Stay at Home Chef, shared a genius tip: adding chopped bacon to your waffle batter.
"Bacon brings that salty, smoky vibe that plays so well with waffles," she told The Takeout in an exclusive chat. "Thick-cut, cooked, and crumbled is your best bet so that it stays crispy and gives you little bits of bacon in every bite." The bacon will also caramelize further as the waffles cook, adding crunch and intensifying the salty-sweet flavor combo. Once you've cooked and crumbled the bacon, Farnsworth advises that you "fold it into the batter right before cooking. That keeps it from sinking or going soggy while the waffles cook."
Toppings that complement bacon waffles
If you're wondering what will pair well with bacon-filled waffles, Rachel Farnsworth gave The Takeout a few great recommendations. "Maple syrup is always going to be your go-to," she said, "but you could also do fried eggs, shredded cheese, hot sauce, or even avocado. You're leaning into that sweet-and-savory breakfast vibe that's pure deliciousness." Maple syrup's rich sweetness contrasts beautifully with bacon's smoky, salty flavors — plus, its sticky consistency lends the waffles a new texture.
Bacon and fried eggs are a classic combo for a reason: Runny yolks can act like a sauce, coating the waffles in a velvety richness that contrasts with the crunchy bacon. A sprinkle of shredded cheese (like sharp cheddar) will melt slightly over the warm waffles, creating a gooey, savory element that pairs beautifully with the bacon's crunch. To fully incorporate the cheese, try folding it into the waffle batter when adding the bacon.
Farnsworth says that drizzling on hot sauce is a great way to add some flavor dimension and cut through the waffles' richness (I even recommend pouring on some homemade hot honey). And if you want a creamy touch, topping the waffles with sliced avocado will bring out the bacon's salty, crisp texture. With savory meat in every bite and your desired toppings to match, these waffles might just become your new favorite breakfast.