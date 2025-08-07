Toss This Breakfast Staple Into Your Waffle Mix For A Savory Sweet Bite

In my opinion, waffles provide a great start to the day. There's something about their fluffy interior and ultra-crispy exterior (which you can achieve through baking) — not to mention those little syrup-soaked pockets — that make this the ultimate breakfast food. And unlike pancakes, waffles have a texture that holds up well with a variety of toppings and mix-ins. So, if you're a bit bored with regular, sweet waffles and want to add a little salty flavor, Rachel Farnsworth, food creator of The Stay at Home Chef, shared a genius tip: adding chopped bacon to your waffle batter.

"Bacon brings that salty, smoky vibe that plays so well with waffles," she told The Takeout in an exclusive chat. "Thick-cut, cooked, and crumbled is your best bet so that it stays crispy and gives you little bits of bacon in every bite." The bacon will also caramelize further as the waffles cook, adding crunch and intensifying the salty-sweet flavor combo. Once you've cooked and crumbled the bacon, Farnsworth advises that you "fold it into the batter right before cooking. That keeps it from sinking or going soggy while the waffles cook."