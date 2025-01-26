The Extra Step That Guarantees Crispy Waffles
Here's why my favorite meal of the day is breakfast; This is the time of day when it's perfectly okay to eat a full meal that is either sweet, savory, or even both. There are also no rules for breakfast. (It's the meal you shouldn't skip, after all!) While I love savory breakfast food, there is something about having a sweet concoction to start your day right. One of the best comfort breakfast meals is the waffle. Waffles are often pitted against pancakes, but a perfectly-cooked Belgian waffle almost always comes out on top. Still, for your waffle to truly be special, it has to have the perfect balance of flavors, and be soft, light, fluffy — and perfectly crisp on the outside.
There are a lot of waffle variations out there, and even the best frozen waffles are making waves in this space. However, there is no substitute for a fresh, homemade one. But you don't need to be intimidated by cooking it. If you've ever wondered what it takes to make it a perfectly golden and crispy waffle, the answer lies in a step that's probably not even on your radar: baking it.
Bake your waffle to release the moisture
It might seem unnecessary, but baking your (cooked) waffle is the secret to achieving that satisfying crisp on the surface. When cooking traditional waffles, a hot waffle iron does a fantastic job of creating the grid and pockets, while ensuring the edges are crisp. However, there is one problem: Afterwards, when you take it out to cool, the waffle often becomes soft and loses its crispiness. But if you bake them in a low-heat oven, your freshly cooked waffles will continue to release any extra moisture, leaving you with a delicious, game-changing bite. It's a perfectly crispy breakfast of champions.
While you prepare your batter, preheat your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and ensure that the heat stays low and consistent. Set a timer for 5 to 10 minutes (any longer, and it might get too dry). Place your freshly cooked waffles on a wire rack to maintain their crunch as you cook in batches. No soggy bottoms here; It's the perfect method for when you're cooking for the whole family. Taking the extra step to bake your waffles after the waffle iron will elevate your breakfast game to a whole new level. Whatever flavor you favor, a deliciously crispy, crunchy waffle will have everyone coming back for more.