The Extra Step That Guarantees Crispy Waffles

Here's why my favorite meal of the day is breakfast; This is the time of day when it's perfectly okay to eat a full meal that is either sweet, savory, or even both. There are also no rules for breakfast. (It's the meal you shouldn't skip, after all!) While I love savory breakfast food, there is something about having a sweet concoction to start your day right. One of the best comfort breakfast meals is the waffle. Waffles are often pitted against pancakes, but a perfectly-cooked Belgian waffle almost always comes out on top. Still, for your waffle to truly be special, it has to have the perfect balance of flavors, and be soft, light, fluffy — and perfectly crisp on the outside.

There are a lot of waffle variations out there, and even the best frozen waffles are making waves in this space. However, there is no substitute for a fresh, homemade one. But you don't need to be intimidated by cooking it. If you've ever wondered what it takes to make it a perfectly golden and crispy waffle, the answer lies in a step that's probably not even on your radar: baking it.