4 Big Changes Chick-Fil-A Is Making In 2026
Any business that isn't constantly innovating is inviting competitors to swoop in and take its market share. This is perhaps truer in the fast food industry than in any other business sector. Despite recently being hailed as the highest quality fast food chain, Chick-fil-A doesn't intend to sit around on its laurels hoping that customers continue to flood into its restaurants. The company has some significant plans for 2026, some of which have already been realized.
Some folks are probably hoping to hear that the promise Chick-fil-A made to only use cage-free eggs by 2026 has been followed through. Unfortunately, the company was forced to extend that timeframe due to bird flu and other complications in the egg industry. However, new menu items, the return of some previously discontinued fan favorites, and more surprises are on the horizon at a Chick-fil-A near you. It's a big year for the company, and the chain is celebrating in style.
Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 80th anniversary
Chick-fil-A is hitting a milestone in 2026 with its 80th anniversary, and it's encouraging patrons to join the celebration with multiple ways to show your peers how much you adore the restaurant's fare. Since January, the chain has been periodically releasing various designs of specialty plush cows only available for purchase in-store as well as other new merchandise folks can pick up from Chick-fil-A's website. Its line of "Newstalgia" gear currently includes various styles of hats, T-shirts, pool floaties, soft-sided backpack coolers, and more.
Chick-fil-A has also been releasing retro-style beverage cups that take you back to 1967 as you sip on your favorite beverage. Some lucky customers may even receive a golden cup, which will get them free food for a year. However, the golden cup sweepstakes ends July 1, so you don't have much time left to try and secure one before they're gone.
Chick-fil-A is joining America 250 by volunteering
Chick-fil-A's 80th anniversary coincides with America's 250th anniversary, and the chain decided to commemorate that milestone with acts of charity. The company already operates its Shared Table program, which takes Chick-fil-A's leftover chicken and other menu items that don't get sold to local organizations to help reduce hunger in those communities, and a scholarship program that has given $244 million to employees. This year, the chain will be joining America Gives, a nationwide volunteer program coordinated by the America 250 organization.
Chick-fil-A will be encouraging its owner-operators and team members to participate in local volunteer efforts to contribute to what America 250 and America Gives hope will be a record-setting year for volunteering across the country in 2026. The effort respects one of the founder S. Truett Cathy's cherished philosophies about the business, which states, "A great company is a caring company." Any efforts by owners and team members to volunteer in their community by joining the America Gives initiative will likely be reflected in the chain's annual Global Impact report, which is a yearly published breakdown of the ways folks at Chick-fil-A endeavored to make the world a better place.
The way licensed locations operate is changing
A Chick-fil-A franchisee can make decent money running a store, but some locations don't operate that way. Airports, health care facilities, and college campuses run what are known as licensed Chick-fil-A outlets, meaning there's no bona fide owner-operator at the helm. That's changing in 2026, as the company plans to develop a new strategy regarding how non-franchised locations are run. A lot of that change will happen behind the scenes, but the modification also aims to provide a better experience for the customer.
Airport restaurants won't be affected, but college campus sites and other licensed locations are moving toward an owner-operator strategy. That means customers will be able to take full advantage of the Chick-fil-A Membership One program, the Chick-fil-A app, and use gift cards for the restaurant at these locations. None of those options were available at previously licensed locations, so college staff, students, and folks who frequent other licensed venues can expect an upgrade to their Chick-fil-A experience soon.
Fan favorites attain permanent menu status
Something superfans of Chick-fil-A have probably already noticed is that a couple of on-again, off-again menu items have now been promoted to the permanent menu. Frosted Sodas, which are created by mixing the chain's soft serve Icedream with a soda flavor of the customer's choice, are now available year-round. Soda floats offer Icedream layered over soda, and are also joining the fixed menu for good. Whether folks are in the mood for something fizzy or something creamy, they will now have the option to fulfill that craving all year long.
Dr Pepper, Sprite, and Coca-Cola represent the most popular flavors to use. However, customers can be adventurous with diet sodas, Hi-C, Powerade, Fanta, and Barq's Root Beer, which would closely resemble a traditional root beer float. I have to imagine that pairing Icedream with Hi-C or Fanta Orange would be reminiscent of an orange creamsicle in liquid form. More creative folks are no doubt already conjuring up the perfect soda/Icedream combination, but if they haven't tried it yet they've got all the time in the world to do so now.