4 Big Changes Chick-Fil-A Is Making In 2026

Any business that isn't constantly innovating is inviting competitors to swoop in and take its market share. This is perhaps truer in the fast food industry than in any other business sector. Despite recently being hailed as the highest quality fast food chain, Chick-fil-A doesn't intend to sit around on its laurels hoping that customers continue to flood into its restaurants. The company has some significant plans for 2026, some of which have already been realized.

Some folks are probably hoping to hear that the promise Chick-fil-A made to only use cage-free eggs by 2026 has been followed through. Unfortunately, the company was forced to extend that timeframe due to bird flu and other complications in the egg industry. However, new menu items, the return of some previously discontinued fan favorites, and more surprises are on the horizon at a Chick-fil-A near you. It's a big year for the company, and the chain is celebrating in style.