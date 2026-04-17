This Is The Highest Quality Fast Food Chain In The US, According To Customers

Although Chick-fil-A was the winner in the quality category, it didn't stack up quite as well in some others. When consumers were asked about what they thought of the value they received for their money at various fast food restaurants, the chicken chain only managed to capture the sixth spot in the rankings. Still, YouGov data from 39,000 customers indicated that they are more likely to hold a positive or neutral view than a negative one of Chick-fil-A, despite it coming up short in perception of value.

Consumers in all but one age category first consider McDonald's when craving fast food (apparently, folks over 65 first think of Wendy's). However, Chick-fil-A wasn't far behind McDonald's for younger folks. While it didn't even crack the top 10 with the 65 and over crowd, the chain ranked second among the 18 to 29 and 45 to 64 age groups and placed third for people aged 30 to 44.

Unsurprisingly, McDonald's perfectly cut fries blew every other chain out of the water, but Chick-fil-A achieved a respectable third-place finish in that category, with Five Guys securing just a couple more percentage points to take second place. Still, obtaining the lead in overall quality is nothing to sneeze at, and if that's the most important factor in determining where you want to spend money, most people in the U.S. say you can't go wrong with Chick-fil-A.