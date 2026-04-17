This Is The Highest Quality Fast Food Chain In The US, According To Customers
Each person has their own opinion about what the best fast food restaurant is, but it's always interesting to see how that compares with everyone else in the United States. A 2026 ranking of fast food brands by YouGov, a market research company, did just that, and the outcome is revealing. Categories ranging from best pizza joint to the top spot to grab a burger are on the list, and there are plenty of familiar chains filling up the rankings. Yet, when it comes to what people perceive as the highest quality fast food, that honor was bestowed upon the chain known for offering great customer service and a slow drive-thru: Chick-fil-A.
YouGov pored over information secured from 11,600 potential fast food customers to establish its quality rankings, and Chick-fil-A was the clear winner. Jersey Mike's was 13 percentage points behind the chain in second place, followed by Wendy's, Firehouse Subs, and In-N-Out. But quality wasn't the only category that saw Chick-fil-A reign supreme. From 44,300 responses, the chain also emerged as the best fast food chicken brand in the U.S., with a decent lead over KFC's iconic fried chicken, which landed in second place.
How Chick-fil-A ranks in other fast food categories
Although Chick-fil-A was the winner in the quality category, it didn't stack up quite as well in some others. When consumers were asked about what they thought of the value they received for their money at various fast food restaurants, the chicken chain only managed to capture the sixth spot in the rankings. Still, YouGov data from 39,000 customers indicated that they are more likely to hold a positive or neutral view than a negative one of Chick-fil-A, despite it coming up short in perception of value.
Consumers in all but one age category first consider McDonald's when craving fast food (apparently, folks over 65 first think of Wendy's). However, Chick-fil-A wasn't far behind McDonald's for younger folks. While it didn't even crack the top 10 with the 65 and over crowd, the chain ranked second among the 18 to 29 and 45 to 64 age groups and placed third for people aged 30 to 44.
Unsurprisingly, McDonald's perfectly cut fries blew every other chain out of the water, but Chick-fil-A achieved a respectable third-place finish in that category, with Five Guys securing just a couple more percentage points to take second place. Still, obtaining the lead in overall quality is nothing to sneeze at, and if that's the most important factor in determining where you want to spend money, most people in the U.S. say you can't go wrong with Chick-fil-A.