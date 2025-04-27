The Fast Food Chain With The Slowest Drive-Thru Also Has The Best Customer Service

When it comes to fast food, speed is the name of the game. After all, the entire genre of restaurants is literally named for how little time you can expect to wait before your food is finished. And yet, the fast food chain with the slowest drive-thru also has the best-rated customer service. You may have guessed by now, but we're talking about Chick-fil-A.

Industry analysts have been keeping track of these types of data for years now and Chick-fil-A regularly winds up in last place in terms of speed. It's not a huge difference, mind you. If you take all the major fast food chains and average them together, the consumer usually spends about 5 ½ minutes in line. Compare that to Chick-fil-A, where customers are spending 7 to 8 minutes in line (Some years are faster than others).

Honestly, the main thing working against Chick-fil-A isn't its lack of hustle; There are actually just way more cars waiting to grab a bite relative to the competition. In fact, Chick-fil-A had almost double the number of cars in line on average compared to the second-most popular spot, McDonald's. It's a bit of a chicken or the egg scenario, here. On the one hand, the fact that Chick-fil-A is slower means the line is bound to get longer. On the other hand, a longer line means customers are spending more time in line to get through. Which is to say, even if Chick-fil-A was moving at the same speed as Taco Bell (which was the fastest drive-thru last year), if more customers are coming through it's simply going to take longer.