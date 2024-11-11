Here's The Fast Food Restaurant With The Fastest Drive-Thru

You're in a hurry, and your stomach's growling. You need fast food — emphasis on fast. Which fast food chain is serving up your meal the quickest? According to QSR's 2024 Drive-Thru Report, Taco Bell takes the crown for the fourth year in a row, with an average drive-thru time of 255.78 seconds — just over four minutes. That includes the time you wait to place your order and the time it takes to get your food. If you can spare four minutes, you've definitely got time for a Crunchwrap Supreme.

QSR, a magazine covering the quick-service restaurant industry, made sure their study was as precise as possible. Researchers visited ten major fast food chains, stopping at 165 locations per brand (166 for Arby's) across the U.S. at different times of day — breakfast, lunch, afternoon, and dinner. They tracked everything from speed and order accuracy to customer service. While Taco Bell crushed the drive-thru speed competition in 2023 with a 25-second lead, this year KFC was hot on their heels, trailing by only four seconds.

Despite the tighter race, it's clear Taco Bell still prioritizes speed. With innovations like Taco Bell Defy — a high-tech, multi-lane drive-thru designed for faster service — they're showing that their hold on the top speed title is far from over. Of course, speed isn't everything. After all, what's the point of speed if your order isn't right? Accuracy, customer service, and customer satisfaction matter too — and one fast food joint absolutely nailed them all.