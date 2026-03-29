What Happens To Chick-Fil-A's Leftover Chicken?

As one of the top three biggest fast food chains in the United States (below McDonald's and Starbucks), Chick-fil-A records insanely huge sales yearly, peaking at $22 billion in 2024 — its largest ever recorded systemwide sales year in the brand's history. However, alongside the impressive performance of Chick-fil-A's more than 3,100 locations is also the massive food waste that comes with its regular operations.

A big chunk of this waste is leftover chicken, its primary product. The restaurant could simply throw away whatever unsold food it has at the end of the day like many other companies do, or it could follow what McDonald's does with its leftover food and develop a multi-pronged strategy for minimizing food waste, including sending unsold items to composting stations and donation drives.

So, where do Chick-fil-A's leftovers go? To reduce food waste, the fast-food chain primarily donates its leftovers to local nonprofits, shelters, and soup kitchens under its Shared Table food donation program. There are also branches that simply toss the unsold products, like its chicken nuggets, in the trash.