What McDonald's Does With Its Leftover Food

Food waste is a big issue in the food industry. Around 22 to 33 billion pounds of food from restaurants goes to waste yearly in the U.S. and almost 85% of this is discarded or thrown out. As the top brand among the biggest fast-food chains in America, it's easy to conclude McDonald's might be the biggest contributor to this food waste problem. However, the truth could never be further from that, as the Golden Arches implement an efficient protocol to address its food waste. So what does McDonald's do with its excess food items, and where do they go once they are no longer fit for selling? The answer is not that simple, as the chain has a multifaceted approach to reducing food waste — one that is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Food Recovery Hierarchy.

As per the agency's recommendations, there are many ways to deal with wasted food, but the most important is to prevent it by producing, buying, and serving only what is needed. That said, McDonald's monitors customer orders closely to minimize leftovers. "We keep a close eye on what we sell at different times of the day, which means that restaurants only order and prepare the amount of food that is likely to be sold," the company said on its website. Despite this, it's inevitable for food waste to pop up here and there, so the company deals with its leftovers accordingly.