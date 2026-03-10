11 Grocery Stores That Donate Their Unsold Food

Stroll the aisles of any grocery store, and as you are picking your preferred items, you may wonder what exactly happens to all the products that don't get purchased. From fresh fruits and veggies to dairy, meats, baked goods, and even prepared foods from the deli, grocery stores are ever-rotating their stock and all that hits the shelves in order to keep the freshest items current, and front and center to be sold. But, despite all these efforts, not every product will be selected by shoppers before that "sell-by" date.

Before, these products were simply tossed, and what a waste that was. But now, the tides are turning, with some grocery stores across the nation deciding to come up with clever ways to ensure unsold fare winds up in needy hands, not the trash. So, rather than heading straight to landfills, surplus products are now being rounded up by certain grocery store chains, then redirected elsewhere, where they can really do some good, including food banks, shelters, and other community programs or institutions.

The premise is pretty simple, with retailers partnering up with these establishments to donate unsold articles. From fresh-baked goods that didn't sell that day to other items inching near that expiration date (but still safe to eat), myriad items are saved, then sent to where they can still be used, and make a difference. Here are 11 grocery stores leading the way.