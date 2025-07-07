How Walmart Has Been Trying To Fix Its Major Waste Problem

Walmart is one of the world's largest retailers and with that scale comes a sizable amount of waste. From discarded groceries to mountains of packaging, the company has long been criticized for how much stuff ends up in the trash. A 2016 CBC Marketplace investigation found that Walmart stores in Canada were throwing out perfectly good food, much of it unopened. This discovery sparked public backlash and renewed calls for accountability. Since then, Walmart has pledged to clean up its act, though it remains to be seen whether the results of its efforts have actually paid off.

In recent years, Walmart has rolled out a range of waste-reduction efforts aimed at both food and packaging. As of 2022, the company reported generating 21 million metric tons of packaging waste and 383,000 metric tons of food waste globally. It's a huge number, but Walmart handles a lot of our products and it says it's working to shrink that footprint through more efficient inventory systems, expanded food donation programs, and sustainable packaging innovation.

The company's stated goal is to become a zero-waste business in key markets like the United States, Mexico, Japan, and Canada. This is just one of the ways that Walmart is preparing for the future. One thing is clear: The company is trying to innovate on how such a massive grocery and general merchandise chain deals with the inevitable waste it produces.