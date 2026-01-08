11 Things Customers Hate About Grocery Shopping At Trader Joe's

If you're a frequent flyer to destination Trader Joe's, this list will probably make you laugh ... and wince ... and maybe utter a lil' "Amen! Yas!" now and then. This is because TJ's is one of those places we all choose to shop, while fully knowing it's going to test our patience in very specific ways. As far as relationships go, this one lands solidly in the "it's complicated" category. There's a lot of love there. The snacks are elite, the prices don't melt our credit cards, and Trader Joe's supplies that Everything But The Bagel seasoning fix we all adore. So, we keep coming back, despite knowing exactly how this goes.

Then there's that other side of the coin, the gripes shared in convos with friends while commiserating over recent TJ grocery run incidents. While none of these grievances are going to make us cancel our Trader Joe's trips anytime soon (or pretend we won't be back wandering those aisles next week, filling our carts with our favorite snacky snacks), there are a few things we want to get off our chests about our beloved.

Maybe consider this a lil' group chat (therapy session?) in article form. A gentle roast, if you will. A gab sesh about the things customers consistently say they hate about shopping at Trader Joe's, starting with these 11 doozies that garner the loudest groans.