The 11 Best Yogurts To Grab At Costco, According To Reviews
Costco shopping is wild. You go in armed with a specific shopping list (basics like milk, eggs, bread, and yogurt), but often leave with a plethora of products you never knew you needed. While we cannot help you resist the sales on every aisle of this humongous superstore, we can help you snag the best yogurt brands to knock out that grocery store item that is actually on your list. Because, let's face it — the yogurt options at Costco can seem near endless.
To say that staring at row upon row of giant tubs and individual variety-pack cups stacked high on the Costco refrigerated shelves can feel overwhelming feels like an understatement. From high-protein buys to Greek yogurt, and even Australian affairs (looking at you, Noosa), knowing where to start is daunting.
That's where customer and professional reviews can really come in handy. Luckily, most Costco shoppers aren't shy when it comes to letting everyone know how they feel about their purchases. These savvy, sharp-tongued Costco shoppers will tell you if the flavor pops (or not), if the texture is smooth (or not), if the taste delivers (or really, really doesn't). All of that comes together to help you the next time you're standing in front of that wall full of Costco yogurt choices. Here are the 11 best yogurts to grab at Costco.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt
If there is one Costco brand yogurt staple that consistently demands space on home refrigerator shelves, it is the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt. Known for its giant tubs, this nonfat yogurt is a clear Costco shopper fave, and for good reason. According to customer reviews, it is thick and tangy, which is why it routinely shows up on "must-buy" lists.
So, what's the big to-do about this fat-free Greek yogurt? Let's first talk about its protein content. With every serving bringing an impressive 18 grams of protein to the table, buyers bank about twice the amount of protein power they'd get from a regular yogurt. For those seeking satiety and muscle support, or who simply want to avoid that afternoon energy slump, this is a winning recipe. This specific yogurt has been praised as an option that keeps you full, with straightforward ingredients and lower-calorie appeal.
Some shoppers have even remarked about how they appreciate the adaptability of this yogurt. Basically, it is a blank canvas, so everything from stirring in honey or jam to tossing on fresh or frozen berries to sprinkling on a handful of granola for extra crunch has been suggested as stellar add-on options that really make Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt sing.
2. FAGE Total 0% or 2% plain Greek yogurt
Often ranked among the best Greek yogurt brands is FAGE Greek yogurt. It makes perfect sense, then, that for many Costco member shoppers, FAGE Total is the ultimate best Greek yogurt. This product has been described in delicious terms by reviewers, all pointing to its ultra-thick, smooth, and mellow flavor profile.
The fact that it's triple-strained (a process known to remove excess whey, leaving behind a dense, near-luxurious texture) explains the thickness and velvety smooth finish. This FAGE yogurt even pulls off a real feat — customers note its nonfat and lower-fat versions are so creamy and lovely that you'd be hard-pressed to pick them out among their full-fat counterparts. Now that's high praise.
Other praise heaped upon FAGE by reviewers highlights the fact that it has a milder flavor, even though Greek yogurts often have a bit too much tang for their preferences. As far as nutrition goes, FAGE also earns strong points on this scale. The 0% version keeps calories low while still providing a good amount of protein. The 2% iteration provides a little more richness for those who want more milk fat in their bowl. Shoppers adore FAGE so much, they speak of incorporating it into daily recipes.
3. Oikos Triple Zero variety pack
For those who look at those big Costco yogurt tubs and think there's no way they'd finish them before they spoil, Oikos Triple Zero provides an excellent option. That is because this Oikos selection is a variety pack featuring several different flavors in individual-sized cups, so you can switch things up every morning, afternoon, and night without getting sick and tired of the same old scoops.
As for the protein, Oikos Triple Zero is a powerful pick, particularly for fitness-focused shoppers, and even dietitians, who say they eat it daily. Each cup of Oikos Triple Zero yogurt delivers up to 15 grams of protein. That is a huge reason this Costco yogurt keeps customers reaching for it again and again.
Based on the fact that it contains no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or fat (hence the "Triple Zero" part of the name), one might think Oikos Triple Zero wouldn't taste that great. However, reviewers say that it still tastes genuinely good. Many describe the sweetness as being just right, satisfying without going overboard, earning enthusiastic approval. Texture is also applauded, with reviewers praising its thickness and creaminess. Personal trainers even ranked it among the best Greek yogurt picks at Costco thanks to its strong protein-to-calorie ratio.
4. Chobani 20g Protein
One yogurt that has ranked among the best grocery store yogurts with impressive protein levels, not just those available at Costco, is Chobani 20g Protein. But specifically at Costco, shoppers are giving this brand great reviews — especially those who prioritize high protein intake. Chobani's yogurt packs each 6.7-ounce serving with an astounding 20 grams (hence the name).
This double-digit, high-protein number is noticeably higher than most other Greek yogurts on the market today, and all of that while remaining a relatively low 140 calories. It's exactly that protein boost (without the accompanying extra calories) that many Costco shoppers admire most about this pick. Another thing they admire? The fact that, even for shoppers who don't usually like Greek yogurt, Chobani brings surprisingly good taste to the table. It's not overly tangy like some Greek yogurts. Instead, it hits the sweet spot that shoppers can get behind (and place in their Costco carts).
One more area where this brand wins brownie points? While the yogurt packs 20 grams of protein, there are 0 grams of added sugar in each spoonful (this yogurt is sweetened with stevia, which accounts for how it can deliver good flavor without upping the sugar). Lactase is also included, an enzyme that helps break down lactose, thus making this yogurt a great pick for the lactose intolerant.
5. Skotidakis 0% and 5% Greek yogurt
While many Costco shoppers may not have yet heard about this next yogurt that flies more under the radar than others, those who have are loud and enthusiastic in their praise. We're talking about Skotidakis Greek yogurt, a Costco must-try find that shoppers are beginning to call among the best Greek yogurts they have ever sampled.
One of the very first things Skotidakis fans highlight among the yogurt's many merits is its texture. Thick as can be (and in this case, that is a very good thing), Skotidakis Greek yogurt from Costco does not pull any punches when it comes to standing on its own (literally). Satiety is also a strong point of Skotidakis. Depending on the variety, the Greek yogurt packs as much as 17 grams of protein in every serving. This translates to eaters staying fuller longer, instead of running to the fridge after mere minutes in a frenzied state of hunger, looking for seconds elsewhere.
As far as ingredients go, Skotidakis earns fans thanks to its simplicity, featuring a short list of solid players that are both substantial and clean. Personal trainers have even weighed in on the Skotidakis Greek yogurt discussion, ranking it among the top Greek yogurt choices at Costco due to generous amounts of protein and an appealing texture.
6. Noosa Yoghurt
Among the yogurt brands that use real fruit is Noosa, which is available in a variety pack at Costco. While currently selling more traditional flavor blends, Noosa is known for its unique creations, some of which often stand out as the best new grocery finds at Costco. And while we are listing fun facts: Noosa is an Australian yogurt brand (hence the spelling "yoghurt" in its name), which is notably different from other kinds of yogurt.
Unlike the other yogurts on this list, Noosa does not advertise itself as a high-protein, low-fat brand. It also doesn't try to downplay its luxurious, sweet flavor or rich, near-dessert taste (which is a hit with reviewers). You could say that Noosa takes yogurt and makes it into an indulgent, decadent treat. Much of the ultra-rich mouthfeel taste fans love can be attributed to the fact that Noosa is made with whole milk. This also enables the Aussie yogurt to achieve its celebrated ultra-creamy texture, combined with a silky, velvet finesse.
In fact, some reviewers even go so far in their praise as to compare Noosa to ice cream more than classic yogurt in taste. So, if you're among those who won't usually reach for yogurt, this might be the brand that'll change your mind. And thanks to the variety pack, you can switch up flavors every day.
7. Chobani Blended Greek yogurt
We have listed plenty of plain, unflavored Greek yogurt options on this must-try Costco list, but what about those shoppers who really just can't quite stomach non-flavored varieties? And even for those who don't mind adding items like honey or fruit, jam, and granola to their unflavored fare to jazz it up a bit, there are some days when you just don't have the time, or want, to do so. In these moments, you really just want to reach for a spoonful of yogurt that is already sweetened plenty and ready to enjoy as is. That's when the vanilla-flavored Chobani Blended Greek yogurt is your perfect fit.
The texture gets top praise, lauded for lacking any lumps. The creaminess and cohesive nature of the yogurt are a big plus, with its consistency being a bit thicker than traditional yogurts. To give you an idea, some shoppers compare it to sour cream, but with a super pleasant, sweet vanilla twist. So, think of a yummy treat, not a condiment, of course.
And before you go thinking that because it's vanilla-flavored, it will be boring, reviewers will have you know that, even in its simplicity, this classic flavor slaps. Already sweetened and ready to eat, this Chobani Blended Greek yogurt is ideal for everything from making quick parfaits filled with layers of gorgeous granola and fruit, or just enjoying solo, no stirring required.
8. Activia lowfat yogurt
Activia low-fat yogurt has become part of many Costco shoppers' daily routines, particularly for those concerned with their digestive health. Thanks to the variety pack that is currently available at Costco, this must-try yogurt purchase just got a lot more varied. Each Costco variety pack offers three different flavors — strawberry, vanilla, and black cherry — in individual cups, which makes rotating flavors throughout the week a snap.
As for the texture, Activia low-fat yogurt is smooth, creamy, and pleasurable. It's also lightly sweet, which is nice for those preferring their yogurt far from plain. Yet it's the digestive benefits of Costco's Activia yogurt that get the most buzz. Within each individual yogurt cup lives (literally) billions of active probiotics (hence, the name), as well as five cultures that may help promote good gut health.
Experts in the nutrition field are keen to remind shoppers that not all probiotics are created equal, and Activia is often recommended by dietitians. Vital nutrients are present in each spoonful (think calcium and vitamin D), making Activia a win from every angle.
9. Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt
If you are among the Costco shoppers who feel like ponying up for a humongous tub of one flavor of yogurt requires just a wee bit too much commitment, the pack of individual cups of Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt is an ideal alternative. Sized for the perfect grab-and-go convenience, the Costco offerings are available for purchase in a multi-pack, usually featuring vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, and black cherry flavors. That convenience is key, making these mini cups fit for everything from lunchbox staples to breakfasts on the run, and much more.
Fans who are already Greek yogurt enthusiasts will appreciate the thicker texture and high protein content that these Kirkland Signature individual Greek yogurt cups showcase in each serving. Black cherry stands out as a particular favorite. In fact, this Greek yogurt is so popular these days that shoppers instantly recognize when it's sold out. Many have admitted to always keeping this particular style of yogurt in the fridge, so it's on-hand to include in the weekly meal prep or devour as a quick and tasty snack.
With Kirkland Signature individual cups, this is made just one step easier, no scooping or measuring involved (no cleaning or messing about with extra bowls either). All you have to do is peel back that lid and enjoy. And we can't have this on the must-try Costco yogurt list without mentioning another big plus: the budget flex. Shoppers will appreciate that the Kirkland brand tends to be priced more affordably than name-brand Greek yogurts.
10. Dahi Indian Style whole milk yogurt
Now, we are going to go straight from praising individual yogurt cup options to listing a massive 5-pound tub on our must-try Costco yogurt list, but for good reason. We're talking about the Dahi Indian Style Whole Milk Yogurt. And if you're wondering who in the world would need this much yogurt, the answer is simple: the chefs and cooks out there (particularly those preparing delicious Indian cuisine).
That's because Dahi is an Indian-style yogurt made from whole milk, ideal for a plethora of authentic recipes. In fact, reviews show that while some shoppers enjoyed the yogurt on its own, the vast majority purchased it to incorporate Dahi as an ingredient in their cooking. Regardless of whether it's a snack or a recipe staple, one thing is certain: Dahi has devotees.
It should be noted that this is not Greek yogurt. Dahi is more liquid. While the texture of this pick is certainly still creamy, it is not the thick affair shoppers may expect when reaching for an alternative to their favorite Greek fix. While this less viscous consistency may not make for the best meal in itself, it does serve chefs well when preparing sauces or other Indian specialty recipes. As for its flavor, think tart and tangy (not sweet). And because it is full-fat, the richness factor is off the charts.
11. OVINO plain sheep milk yogurt
OVINO may not be a brand on your radar yet, but if you are a Costco shopper, its plain sheep milk yogurt should be. For the yogurt purists out there, the fact that this yogurt only brings a handful of ingredients (sheep milk, active probiotic cultures, and active bacterial cultures) to the table will thrill you. Skipping any filler ingredients and artificial extras, OVINO adopts a cleaner, simpler approach that has many reviewers singing its praises.
The texture of the yogurt is also where shoppers start to tell a big difference, with remarks ranging from applause for its thickness to clapping hands for its smooth consistency. And as for creaminess? Apparently, OVINO has plenty of that, too. The fact that it does not rely on any additives to achieve these above-mentioned feats (sheep's milk is said to have an inherent richness that simply lends itself naturally to both smoothness and creaminess) only ups OVINO's appeal.
On the note of sheep's milk, did you know that it is said to offer a sumptuous alternative for many shoppers plagued with tolerance issues for products produced with cow's milk? That easier digestibility factor is a big selling point. It's also created on a family-owned farm, which adds to its appeal for shoppers seeking products with artisanal roots versus those manufactured in a huge warehouse.
12. Methodology
To compile this list of the best yogurts from Costco, we focused primarily on reviews on the likes of Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube from actual Costco shoppers who regularly purchase these yogurts. Standouts included reviews that offered consistent praise for everything from taste to texture, as well as freshness, and even value and overall customer satisfaction.
Costco yogurt products that received repeated praise and generated frequent repurchases earned them a spot on the roster. We also considered insights shared online by dietitians and other foodie experts. By combining all of this golden data, we came up with these top yogurts that stand out on the Costco shelves.