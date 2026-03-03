The 11 Best Yogurts To Grab At Costco, According To Reviews

Costco shopping is wild. You go in armed with a specific shopping list (basics like milk, eggs, bread, and yogurt), but often leave with a plethora of products you never knew you needed. While we cannot help you resist the sales on every aisle of this humongous superstore, we can help you snag the best yogurt brands to knock out that grocery store item that is actually on your list. Because, let's face it — the yogurt options at Costco can seem near endless.

To say that staring at row upon row of giant tubs and individual variety-pack cups stacked high on the Costco refrigerated shelves can feel overwhelming feels like an understatement. From high-protein buys to Greek yogurt, and even Australian affairs (looking at you, Noosa), knowing where to start is daunting.

That's where customer and professional reviews can really come in handy. Luckily, most Costco shoppers aren't shy when it comes to letting everyone know how they feel about their purchases. These savvy, sharp-tongued Costco shoppers will tell you if the flavor pops (or not), if the texture is smooth (or not), if the taste delivers (or really, really doesn't). All of that comes together to help you the next time you're standing in front of that wall full of Costco yogurt choices. Here are the 11 best yogurts to grab at Costco.