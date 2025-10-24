What Makes Australian Yogurt Different From Any Other Type

In an overstuffed yogurt aisle full of dozens of choices, it's actually hard to know which kind to get (aside from just price). One of the more niche (but still great) yogurts is Australian yogurt. But what that could possibly even mean? Is it made from kangaroo milk or something?

Well, not quite. Australian yogurt is just made in a slightly different way. "Traditional yogurt," let's call it, is made by culturing milk, heating it, adding in more bacterial cultures, and not straining it. This creates the not-quite-thick-not-quite runny yogurt we know and love from yogurt makers like Yoplait, Brown Cow, and Stonyfield. Greek yogurt generally follows the same steps but involves straining out most of the liquid, hence its thickness and higher protein content per serving.

Australian yogurt is like traditional yogurt as it's not strained, but it is cooked longer and slower. It also typically uses whole milk, which creates an exceptionally creamy yogurt. It's not quite as thick as Greek yogurt, but has a bit more body than traditional yogurt. It's a nice Goldilocks consistency, particularly for those that find Greek yogurt too thick and regular yogurt too runny. "Velvety" is a good way to describe it.