The Greek Yogurt In The Grocery Store Isn't As Greek As We Thought

Confusion and intrigue surround the modern American food supply. There are tons of products sitting on shelves which claim to be something they aren't. It's the kind of situation that has people researching how to tell real scallops from fake ones and questioning if imitation calamari is actually made from pig rectums. There are other foods whose crimes aren't quite so big as food fraud, but whose marketing is still somewhat misleading.

Take Greek yogurt, for example. Although the fervor has died down somewhat, there were a few years there where it was being hailed as the dairy industry's saving grace. To be fair, the thick yogurt does have more protein than regular yogurt and contains gut-healthy probiotics, which are all good things. But if you travel to Greece, you aren't likely to see the same kind of product that sits on American shelves.

In reality, Greek yogurt is a purely marketing term. There's no legal definition behind it and no direct connection with the eponymous culture. A particular type of strained yogurt popular in both Greece and Turkey was used as inspiration for American-style Greek yogurt's creation, but that's about the extent of it. This Mediterranean influence makes Greek yogurt different from Skyr and other European-style yogurts, but ties them into a similar family of foods.