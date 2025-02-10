Is Imitation Calamari Really Made From Pig Rectums?

Imitation seafood has existed for years. Imitation crab, for example, came out in the 1970s. Some imitation seafood, like crab, have been so well-developed over the years that you'd want to eat it all in one sitting. However, others, like imitation calamari, leave consumers questioning what they're actually eating. What exactly are we eating when we eat imitation calamari?

Calamari is fried squid typically cut into small rings from the squid's body and tentacles. It has a chewy texture with a mild, nutty taste. Once breaded and fried or paired with marinara sauce, calamari doesn't taste much like fish at all. An unfortunate rumor has been circulating that claims imitation calamari is actually made from pig rectum. But, like the infamous tales about Taco Bell's meat source, it's just a rumor.

According to The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), any food item containing pork must be clearly labeled as such and cannot legally be mislabeled or sold under a different species' name like squid or calamari. So there's no need to worry about the next time you want imitation calamari. As for what they're actually made of, food manufacturers aren't exactly forthcoming which leaves all of us consumers to simply speculate.