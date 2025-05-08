Why Chobani Yogurt Looks So Much Different Today

These days, there are a plethora of Greek yogurt brands available to American consumers — some would say we've reached peak yogurt – but Chobani is one of the OGs of the international yogurt category in the United States. Chobani yogurt has been on American grocery shelves for almost two decades, during which time the brand has firmly established itself at the creamy top of the U.S. yogurt market. If you've been enjoying Chobani's ever-expanding variety of cultured dairy products for more than a few years, you've probably noticed that the yogurt's packaging and design have changed quite a bit over time.

While it's only natural that Chobani yogurt doesn't look the same as it used to – food packaging changes over time for many reasons, from advancing technology to evolving design trends — it seems that Chobani's new look has rather conveniently coincided with diminishing portion sizes. In other words, Chobani yogurt is one of the many snacks that have been shrinking for years, a fact which its stylish rebrands have helped obscure.