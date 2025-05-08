Why Chobani Yogurt Looks So Much Different Today
These days, there are a plethora of Greek yogurt brands available to American consumers — some would say we've reached peak yogurt – but Chobani is one of the OGs of the international yogurt category in the United States. Chobani yogurt has been on American grocery shelves for almost two decades, during which time the brand has firmly established itself at the creamy top of the U.S. yogurt market. If you've been enjoying Chobani's ever-expanding variety of cultured dairy products for more than a few years, you've probably noticed that the yogurt's packaging and design have changed quite a bit over time.
While it's only natural that Chobani yogurt doesn't look the same as it used to – food packaging changes over time for many reasons, from advancing technology to evolving design trends — it seems that Chobani's new look has rather conveniently coincided with diminishing portion sizes. In other words, Chobani yogurt is one of the many snacks that have been shrinking for years, a fact which its stylish rebrands have helped obscure.
Chobani's shrinkflation history
Shrinkflation first struck in 2014, when CNBC reported that Chobani's classic Greek yogurt cups decreased by a few spoonfuls, from 6 ounces to 5.3 ounces. Customers were naturally upset and disappointed, but Chobani's chief marketing and brand officer Peter McGuinness defended the decision, arguing that the company was simply staying consistent with the category. To be fair, 5.3 ounces is a relatively standard size for single-serve Greek yogurts, but the fact that this downsize was not accompanied by an equivalent price decrease makes this a clear case of shrinkflation.
More recently, in 2022, Chobani's fan-favorite flip yogurts also fell victim to shrinkflation. The triangles of dessert-flavored Greek yogurt paired with fun toppings used to clock in at 5.3 ounces. They now come in an artful, minimalist, 4.5-ounce package, which, of course, is no cheaper. Customers were quick to call Chobani out for the change.
In a discussion on the subreddit r/Shrinkflation, some users shared that they had stopped purchasing Chobani products as they (understandably) couldn't swallow paying the same price or more for less yogurt, no matter how pretty the package. If Chobani's shrinkflation tactics have also soured your sentiments toward this popular yogurt brand, the good news is you've got other options — in fact, Chobani fared rather poorly in our ranking of Greek and European-style yogurts.