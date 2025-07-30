One Greek Yogurt Brand Totally Stands Out From The Rest

Unlike many other grocery store Greek yogurt brands that aren't as Greek as we thought, Fage is actually from Greece -– the family-owned company was founded in Athens in 1926 and remains one of the top dairy brands in the country nearly a century later. After debuting its now world-famous strained yogurt in the 1950s, Fage quickly expanded across Europe and hit the U.S. market in the 1990s. These days the company has firmly established itself as a top-selling Greek yogurt brand, with over $564 million in sales in 2024.

Fage uses 4 liters of milk to make 1 kilogram of yogurt and adds its own proprietary blend of cultures, which, according to company lore, has been passed down through the Filippou family for generations. Additionally, that little piece of parchment paper on top of a freshly opened Fage tub serves to soak up extra whey, keeping the yogurt as thick and fluffy as possible. Whether you enjoy Fage's sweet flip cups (which must be eaten with a narrow spoon, as Erlich from "Silicon Valley" so passionately insists) or prefer scooping from those paper-topped tubs to make a morning yogurt bowl, Fage's Greek yogurt stands out from the crowd for its consistent quality and superior taste and texture.