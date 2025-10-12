13 Best Protein Yogurts On The Market, According To Customers

Yogurt sales continue to grow, and Americans keep on trying to eat more and more protein, so it's not surprising that protein yogurts are an increasingly common sight on supermarket shelves. A protein yogurt — bottle or cup — conveys a healthy snack high in good nutrients, and that is often the case. But a discerning eye should scan the nutrient label, since sometimes added sugar content or high fat, for example, can undermine health claims and even result in downright unhealthy yogurts.

The right protein yogurt, however, can be a great snack and even a meal replacement high in protein and other good stuff, such as calcium, amino acids, and pre and probiotics. But with so many options on the market — protein yogurts are arguably the new protein bars – and many of them perhaps confusing in their geographical inspiration, such as Greek or Icelandic, it can be hard to know which yogurt to reach for. By learning what to look for, you can determine which protein yogurts are ideal for a regular source of protein, or which ones are better suited for an occasional snack. Flavor, protein amount, and ingredients were all factors in creating this lineup, and you can check out our methodology at the end.