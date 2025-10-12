13 Best Protein Yogurts On The Market, According To Customers
Yogurt sales continue to grow, and Americans keep on trying to eat more and more protein, so it's not surprising that protein yogurts are an increasingly common sight on supermarket shelves. A protein yogurt — bottle or cup — conveys a healthy snack high in good nutrients, and that is often the case. But a discerning eye should scan the nutrient label, since sometimes added sugar content or high fat, for example, can undermine health claims and even result in downright unhealthy yogurts.
The right protein yogurt, however, can be a great snack and even a meal replacement high in protein and other good stuff, such as calcium, amino acids, and pre and probiotics. But with so many options on the market — protein yogurts are arguably the new protein bars – and many of them perhaps confusing in their geographical inspiration, such as Greek or Icelandic, it can be hard to know which yogurt to reach for. By learning what to look for, you can determine which protein yogurts are ideal for a regular source of protein, or which ones are better suited for an occasional snack. Flavor, protein amount, and ingredients were all factors in creating this lineup, and you can check out our methodology at the end.
Chobani High Protein Greek Yogurt Drink Mango
We have to start with Chobani, the New York-based yogurt brand that launched the country's Greek yogurt craze, and which is also conscious about the centrality of protein in the current American diet. That explains the company's expanding line of protein-focused yogurts with an enticing range of flavors and sizes.
Our top choice is the mango yogurt drink with a whopping 30 grams of protein in a 14 fluid ounce bottle, which is more than half of your daily recommended protein consumption. This is a yogurt that could almost serve as a meal substitute rather than a supplement. There's plenty of other good stuff, too.
Calcium is high at 25% of your recommended daily intake, and there's plenty of potassium and vitamin B12. Total calories are moderate at just 220, and total fat is similarly moderate at 4 grams. And there are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, or added sugar. This yogurt is an all-around winner for us, a great source of protein complemented with plenty of other nutrients. We've drunk it more times than we can count, and enjoy that the protein boost comes in a creamy, flavorful texture and in a convenient package.
Siggi's Skyr Plain
Siggi's was started by Icelander Siggi Hilmarsson, who found American yogurts too sweet and felt nostalgic for the rich, creamy, and protein-packed yogurts of his home country. He started making yogurts out of his apartment, then began selling at a farmer's market, and eventually the company was born.
The key difference between Iceland-style skyr yogurt and regular American yogurt is the amount of milk; the former uses four times as much for a thicker consistency. Four times as much milk does not, however, mean four times as much fat. The yogurt is made by fermenting skim milk and straining the whey, which concentrates the protein in a low-milk-fat product.
We recommend a serving of Siggi's plain yogurt, which has 19 grams of protein, zero fat and added sugar, and only 100 calories. Carbohydrates are practically negligible at just 7 grams, and sodium and cholesterol are low, too — the latter, in particular, should be checked because dairy products are often high in cholesterol. Lastly, this is one of the cleanest yogurts on the market, made with simple ingredients, and one of the highest-rated in terms of reviews, thanks to its consistent creaminess and high protein.
Pillars Strawberry Banana
Drinkable yogurt continues to grow in popularity in the U.S., and one of the most recognizable brands around is Pillars. Its Greek yogurt bottles feature plenty of protein and no added sugar. They are sweetened with stevia, which is a natural alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners. And there's nothing artificial about the flavor, which comes from organic strawberry and banana natural flavor.
Our go-to is the strawberry and banana flavor, which packs 20 grams of protein in a 100-calorie bottle. There's no fat of any kind, and only 8 grams of total carbohydrates when one accounts for the dietary fiber. The fiber is added from the company's proprietary prebiotic fiber, which means it helps with gut health. There are probiotics, too.
Sodium and cholesterol are low, but calcium, happily, is high at 20% of the recommended daily intake. Potassium content is solid at 8%, but we do wish it had more iron, as any additional iron would be an improvement to the current zero. Customers appreciate the protein and no added sugars, but taste comes in for a mixed reception.
Icelandic Provisions Plain Skyr
Icelandic Provisions is another company making Iceland-style skyr yogurt. Skyr yogurt's popularity continues to grow thanks to its creamy texture and high protein content, and skyr is often lower in calories than Greek yogurt.
Icelandic Provisions makes plenty of yogurts, including a line of extra-creamy and dessert-flavored ones. If you want to maximize your protein consumption, turn to the traditional-style yogurts, which come in plenty of eccentric flavors from peach and cloudberry to wild blueberry and bilberry. But no option has more protein than the plain one: 17 grams of protein, 120 calories, no added sugar, and low fat, cholesterol, and sodium. The yogurt can be enjoyed out of the cup, but it can also serve as the base for a hearty salad dressing. The company, in fact, encourages on its social media the use of its yogurts for all kinds of savory and sweet recipes.
Icelandic Provisions makes its yogurts in Canada and upstate New York but maintains a working relationship with Iceland's oldest dairy cooperative to ensure that its skyr is authentic. Icelandic Provisions is quickly becoming part of our yogurt staples thanks to its great value. Dairy can be pricey, but its personal-sized yogurts are usually around $2.
Kite Hill Vanilla Unsweetened Greek Style Yogurt
Kite Hill has a charming brand name, and although the company makes much more than yogurt, you've got plenty of variety for yogurt flavors. We prefer the 5.3-ounce cup of the Greek-style, vanilla bean-flavored yogurt made with almond milk.
A single cup packs 15 grams of protein and only 130 calories. There are no red flags in this yogurt: It is a well-balanced health snack. One of the biggest pluses is that it is zero cholesterol, thanks to the fact that it is not a dairy product, as it uses almond milk and soy in place of regular milk. Iron levels are higher than in many protein yogurts we've seen, at 10% of the daily recommended amount.
This yogurt is so good for you that you should feel free to upgrade to the 16-ounce container with 17 grams of protein per ⅔-cup serving, which is roughly as much as three large eggs. Customers rate this highly as a non-dairy yogurt, with many praising its creaminess.
Painterland Sisters Passion Fruit
Founded by sisters who grew up on the family's Pennsylvania farm, Painterland Sisters makes organic skyr yogurt. The milk is sourced from pasture-raised cows. The yogurt we love is the passion fruit flavor, which is mixed with organic passion fruit puree.
The protein content is solid at 16 grams for a 5.3-ounce cup. There is 15% of daily calcium, too, and carbohydrates, sodium, and cholesterol are low. There is one thing we wish were better, however. The fat content is 8 grams, and saturated fat is 5 grams (25% of the daily recommended limit), which is on the higher side among the protein-heavy yogurts we've showcased.
The added sugar is no red flag at just 6 grams, since it is perfectly in line with a moderate, healthy amount of daily sugar. This is yogurt we love both for its tropical fruit taste and protein, which is important as plain yogurt can get boring — sometimes we need a little sweetness with our protein. And we're crazy about passion fruit, so we needed to try it when we saw it. The creamy texture and taste are a big plus, but it is a little pricey: Instacart sells them for roughly $3.50 per 5.3-ounce container. It's definitely a splurge.
Chobani High Protein Greek Yogurt Drink Peaches & Cream
Chobani is such a pioneer in protein yogurts with so many great flavor options – even if some customers have complained about the so-called shrinkflation of Chobani yogurt – that we believe it is necessary to highlight another protein yogurt from the brand that we love and consume regularly.
This would be the peach and cream yogurt drink. At 20 grams of protein, it is 10 grams less than the prior Chobani we profiled, but still a very impressive concentration of protein, and definitely one of the highest you'll find in a single-serve bottle. This bottle is also smaller at 10 fluid ounces, which might be more convenient for some buyers, and contains 170 calories.
The calcium amount at 25% of the daily value is exceptional, and the potassium amount is also good at 10%. Fat content is low, along with carbohydrates. There's no added sugar, either. The yogurt contains billions of probiotics and nine essential amino acids. Lastly, you'll find real peaches in the ingredients list, making for a tasty smoothie-style drink. This is another winner for us on all counts: Taste, texture, and nutrition.
Oikos Pro Mango Pineapple
Oikos was started by yogurt giant Danone in an attempt to boost sales by jumping on the Greek yogurt trend. Initially, customers were less than moved, but its fruit-forward and protein-focused rebrand has helped Oikos build an audience. We can say that it is now one of our favorite protein yogurts on the market.
In particular, we love the Oikos Pro Mango Pineapple yogurt drink. This bottle packs 23 grams of protein in just 7 fluid ounces, nearly half of your daily protein needs. There's also plenty of amino acids and one of the highest amounts of calcium we've seen at 40% of the recommended daily amount. Total fat is very low at just 1.5 grams. There's no added sugar. And cholesterol checks off as well, with only 15 milligrams.
This Oikos Pro protein drink is one of the more all-around good-for-you yogurts we've tried. In fact, we reach for this yogurt drink almost more than any other, thanks to its high protein concentration and creamy texture, even if it could be a bit creamier. We dislike anything artificial, so it's nice to know that even the food coloring is natural.
:ratio Protein Dairy Drink Strawberry
The :ratio brand is all about high-protein yogurt, both in cups and bottles, with plenty of regular fruit flavors and many dessert-inspired creations, which are no less healthy. So everything is good here, but our favorite is the strawberry yogurt drink. First, we do like a yogurt bottle even when we're home (fewer spoons to clean, for one).
This yogurt contains 26 grams of protein in a single 10.8-ounce bottle, which makes it one of the most protein-packed yogurts on your supermarket shelf. Calories are moderate at 190. Fat and saturated fat are modest, too, at 6 and 2 grams, respectively. There's zero added sugar, and carbs are low, but one concern is the 80 milligrams of cholesterol. This is a dairy product, after all, but we'd prefer it to be lower.
Trade-offs exist in protein yogurts as in life, and companies might sometimes reduce sugar but compensate with another ingredient for taste purposes. This is why it is always necessary to read a nutrition label thoroughly. Overall, we're impressed by what :ratio offers, and this is quickly becoming a reliable choice for us, thanks to its nutrition and protein amount.
Silk Lemon Greek Style Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative
The protein in Silk Coconutmilk yogurt is plant-based, making it dairy-free and vegan. Similarly, there is no lactose, artificial flavors, or artificial coloring. Instead, coconut milk is the main ingredient with lemon pulp for flavor.
The protein here isn't the highest we've seen at 10 grams, but its use of plant protein reflects an increasingly popular trend, so we appreciate Silk's efforts to cater to this growing market. Studies show that plant protein is just as effective as animal-based protein and can potentially offer more overall nutritional benefits.
All of that is well and good, but there are some values you may want to be aware of on this yogurt. For instance, the added sugar at 9 grams is on the sweeter side among the yogurts we've surveyed, and both total and saturated fat are on the higher side. However, cholesterol is nonexistent, sodium is low, and it's got a fair amount of iron, calcium, and vitamin D. This is a good source of plant protein, but maybe don't make it your regular source of protein. Consumers' opinions are split on its price value and taste.
Dannon Light + Fit Banana Cream
Sometimes you just need a yogurt that hits both your protein needs and your sweet tooth cravings. Dannon's Light+Fit Banana Cream Greek yogurt is an ideal choice for those who want protein and something dessert-like. A 5.3-ounce cup has only 80 calories and 12 grams of protein, which is a great ratio between the two, even if the protein is on the lower end compared to many other protein-centered yogurts.
The yogurt is completely fat-free and has only 2 grams of added sugar. Added sugar, it should be noted, often gets a bad reputation, but provided it stays within the daily recommended limit, some added sugar can be useful. It can help you feel satisfied by communicating caloric intake to the brain and reducing your overall appetite. Conversely, artificial sweeteners can disrupt appetite signals to the brain, keeping you hungry.
Carbohydrates are very low, too, at just 9 grams, or 3% of the daily limit. Although banana puree is one of the listed ingredients, it does contain artificial flavoring. We're not a fan of artificial anything, but overall, we'd rate this as a good option for the occasional sweet but still quite healthy yogurt. Now and then, we like a treat and will continue to reach for it thanks to its banana flavor and fair amount of protein.
Stonyfield Probiotic Wild Berry
Stonyfield is similarly lower on the protein scale, with 10 grams in a single bottle of 10 ounces. However, this yogurt is organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, made with pasture-raised cow milk, and has billions of probiotics per serving. A bottle has 180 calories.
Also, it boasts 25% of daily calcium intake and noteworthy levels of vitamin D and potassium. Total fat is low, as is cholesterol and sodium, but one concern is the 13 grams of added sugar. Given the sugar content, this might not be your daily yogurt, but it's a perfectly healthy snack in moderation.
The mixed berry flavor — raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, and strawberry — is a major part of the appeal. This is a sweet yogurt that has a tasty fruity flavor, akin to a fruit smoothie. Lastly, the bottle size is convenient for on-the-go consumption. Customers rate this yogurt highly for its value and taste.
Fage BestSelf Plain
No list could leave off the original Greek yogurt, Fage. Founded in Athens, Greece, Fage offers plenty of great protein-heavy yogurt products, but we're going with the Fage BestSelf Plain. The protein content is high, with a 5.3-ounce cup packed with 15 grams of protein, only 5 grams of natural sugars, and 110 total calories.
Fat content is low at just 3 grams, and calcium is high at 180 milligrams, or 15% of the daily recommended intake. This yogurt is also lactose-free, made from skimmed milk and cream, and contains a lactase enzyme. Milk is sourced from cows that are raised on non-GMO feed.
Additionally, it has live active yogurt cultures and low carbohydrates, cholesterol, and sodium. This is a healthy, protein-rich yogurt that is second-to-none, befitting of this legendary company. Do not make any general assumption about the BestSelf label, however. The plain version is very different from, say, the BestSelf with a honey split cup, which has almost as much protein but 25 grams of added sugar. Discerning shopping is recommended. Customers, particularly those who are lactose intolerant, love this yogurt for its texture and taste, which is ideal for snacking on alone or as a base for granola.
Methodology
Protein yogurts are plentiful on today's supermarket shelves, which gives us a lot to work with. In curating this list, we considered plenty of factors. Protein content was, obviously, our priority. We complemented that consideration with other nutritional information, including fat, sugar, sodium, and cholesterol content. Moreover, we considered the texture of the yogurt, the flavor of the product, its retail price, and customer reviews. Finally, we also reviewed the packaging of the product, mainly whether it was convenient to eat and drink from.
By adopting a comprehensive review process, we're confident that we've selected the best protein yogurts on the shelf for both regular consumption and those that offer the occasional treat with a good boost of protein.